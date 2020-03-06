James Wan is developing a Universal Monsters movie. Robbie Thompson, a co-executive producer on CW's Supernatural, has been tapped to write the screenplay for the upcoming project. The Conjuring creator has been on a roll lately and has his hands in a ton of different projects at the moment. Universal is currently enjoying the success of The Invisible Man, which has exceeded box office estimates while also becoming a hit with critics. It seems Universal is looking to revitalize their Dark Universe after all.

The untitled Universal Monsters movie from James Wan will reportedly "take its cues from Universal's classic monster legacy and shines it through a modern prism." Sources say the movie has "shades of Disturbia" and the story will "focus on a group of teens who discover that a neighbor is building a monster in his basement." The mystery monster will undoubtedly bust out and all hell will break loose. Wan will not be behind the camera on the untitled project, though he will be a producer under his Atomic Monster banner. A director has not been announced as of this writing.

Universal Monsters characters include Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Invisible Man, Bride Of Frankenstein, The Wolfman, and Creature from the Black Lagoon. James Wan could be dipping into that territory, or he could go into some lesser-known characters like Weird Woman, The Frozen Ghost, Pillow Of Death, and The Mole People. With Wan attached, the movie has a good chance at continuing the success of The Invisible Man and bringing more Universal Monsters movies to the surface. Hopefully some updates will be announced in the near future.

Reports of James Wan being involved in a Universal Monsters project first surfaced late last year and were quickly retracted. The movie had to do with Frankenstein, and this untitled project could very well fit in that vein when looking at the synopsis. That has yet to be confirmed, but it would make sense. It's entirely possible that particular news was not supposed to come out so early, or perhaps talks were still occurring. Whatever the case may be, there's a good chance that this could be a Frankenstein movie.

Universal tried to launch their Dark Universe with Tom Cruise's The Mummy, but it flopped and killed off the idea of the interconnected universe. However, the horror genre is getting bigger and is making some decent money at the box office. With the right combination of talent, and possibly following the Blumhouse method of keeping the budget low, money can be made and satisfying stories can be told. These are some of the biggest, if not the biggest, horror characters of all time, they're just waiting for the right stories to come along, not some blockbuster with a $400 million budget starring Tom Cruise. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the James Wan Universal Monster movie news.