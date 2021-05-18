New Universal Monsters themed sneakers are on the way from Super7 and Saucony. A reconstruction of the classic Saucony Jazz Original, the new designs include Creature from the Black Lagoon, Frankenstein, The Bride of Frankenstein, and The Mummy. They'll go live at Super7.com, Saucony.com, and Super7's two retail stores in San Francisco and San Diego on May 21.

Each shoe comes with the Universal Monster's logo on a woven label on the tongue. The word "monster" in Japanese is also embroidered on the heel tab. For the collectors, they all come packaged in a themed box. The official listing descriptions for each of the shoes from Super7 can be seen below.

Creature from the Black Lagoon: "From the depths of the Amazonian jungle, these Creature from the Black Lagoon Saucony Jazz Original shoes feature a textured, scale-like material on both the toe box and heel cup, along with tonal green color blocking accented by red laces (just like Creature's red lips). The outsoles are translucent swamp water green for a truly monstrous finishing touch."

Frankenstein: "The Frankenstein shoes feature shades of monster green and jacket gray color blocking, with custom suture-like stitching holding each panel together on top of a black midsole."

The Bride of Frankenstein: "Every monster needs its match! With pale green and ivory panels stitched together and the Bride of Frankenstein's signature hairstyle embroidered across the heel cup, these shoes are more than the sum of their stitched up parts. These Saucony Jazz Original shoes really come to life when lightning strikes, with glow-in-the-dark laces and midsoles."

The Mummy: "After thousands of years, the Mummy has been awakened, so it is time to run! These unique Saucony Jazz Original shoes inspired by the classic monster film feature a tonal white and gray palette with just a little blood red for accents. With a unique bandage-like fabric, feel free to wrap your feet in this pair of Mummy-inspired shoes!"

Super7 and Saucony have teamed up before for another Universal Monsters collaboration. During San Diego Comic-Con 2018, the first collection was released, which included Dracula, The Metaluna Mutant, The Wolf Man, and Frankenstein. They were only available at Super7's "Boodega" pop-up retail store in extremely limited quantities.

The Universal Monsters are also making a bit of a return in movies. Last year's The Invisible Man from writer-director Leigh Whannell was a tremendous hit at the box office in addition to pulling in very positive reviews. A sequel is in the early works, as the spinoff movie The Invisible Woman with Elizabeth Banks. Other upcoming movies based on the classic Universal Monsters include a Wolf Man movie with Ryan Gosling and a new take on Frankenstein by James Wan.

Retail price on the Universal Monsters shoes is $100 per pair. For those who don't have $400 handy to buy four pairs of sneakers, it may be tough to narrow it down as each of them look amazing. In any case, these sneakers will officially go on sale on Friday, May 21. You can find out more information and browse other products at the official website for Super7.