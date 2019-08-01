Theme park lovers, rejoice as Universal Studios has announced a brand new theme park coming to Orlando, Florida. The company has revealed Epic Universe, which will be joining their other parks, Universal Studios Orlando, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay. Details on the new park are slim, but it's said to be the most sizable investment the company has ever made into their theme park business, which is, undoubtedly, to keep up with what Disney has been up to as of late. Namely, opening Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Epic Universe will be located near Universal Studios Orlando. The company promised that it will provide transportation between its various parks. The park will cover 750 acres. While there is no word on when exactly the park will open, work got underway on the land last year. But these projects can take anywhere between three and four years. So it may be a while until this becomes a reality. Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation, had this to say in a statement.

"Our new park represents the single-largest investment Comcast NBCUniversal has made in its theme park business and in Florida overall. It reflects the tremendous excitement we have for the future of our theme park business and for our entire company's future in Florida."

For the time being, it isn't clear what movies or other properties will be utilized to bring new rides to life. It's heavily expected that brands like Harry Potter will be tapped to give it the widest possible appeal. In the announcement, the company said the new location will include a theme park, an entertainment center, hotels, shops, restaurants and more. Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Universal Parks & Resorts says this.

"Our vision for Epic Universe is historic. It will build on everything we have done and become the most immersive and innovative theme park we have ever created. It is an investment in our business, our industry, our team members and our community."

Concept art was revealed, which provides an overhead shot of a sprawling theme park with various water fixtures, impressive buildings and various attractions, with fireworks lighting up the sky for good measure. The studio also revealed the first logo for the park, which we've included below along with the concept art. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had this to say.

"We look forward to the new level of entertainment and innovation Universal's Epic Universe will bring to one of our state's most important industries. We look forward to Universal's continued contribution to our state's economic growth and development.

Even though the details are vague, Universal promises an "entirely new level of experience that will forever change theme park entertainment." That's certainly a bold statement that sets expectations very high. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on Epic Universe are revealed. Those who want to receive updates on the new theme park as they come can sign up over at UniversalOrlando.com.

Concept art for new theme park #EpicUniverse has been revealed! pic.twitter.com/zmacNkTkbJ — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 1, 2019

This map shows the proximity of the new park to the rest of Universal Orlando. pic.twitter.com/Qby2meJzMi — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 1, 2019

New location includes:

- Universal's #EpicUniverse theme park

- Entertainment Center

- Hotels

- Shopping

- Restaurants pic.twitter.com/ztzYCT9L0R — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 1, 2019