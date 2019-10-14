Two iconic action stars join forces when Universal Soldier arrives on 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray™ and Digital) and Digital 4K November 5 from Lionsgate. Just in time for Roland Emmerich's (Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, 2012) World War II action epic Midway to hit theaters, Universal Soldier stars Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren, alongside Ally Walker, Ed O'Ross.

Experience four times the resolution of full HD with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, bringing entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. Available for the very first time in this absolutely stunning format, the Universal Soldier 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack will include audio commentaries, an alternate ending, multiple featurettes, and will be available for the suggested retail price of $22.99.

Soldiers Luc Deveraux (Jean-Claude Van Damme) and Sgt. Andrew Scott (Dolph Lundgren) killed each other in Vietnam. But their demise proves to be just the beginning for the U.S. government, which brings both men back to life decades later for a secret anti-terrorism program.

Universal Soldier 4K Ultra HD / Blu-ray Special Features:

• Audio commentary by Roland Emmerich, Dean Devlin, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Dolph Lundgren

• Audio commentary by Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin

• "A Tale of Two Titans" Featurette

• "Guns, Genes, and Fighting Machines" Featurette

• Alternate Ending

• "Behind the Scenes" Featurette

• Trailer