Universal Orlando has revealed their reopening guidelines. The theme park, along with Orange County's Economic Recovery Task Force, revealed earlier this week that Universal Studios Florida will be opening their doors again on June 5th. However, the experience is going to be a lot different from what guests have come to expect over the years, for obvious reasons. The theme park, along with Universal Studios Hollywood, have been shut down since the middle of March.

The first and most obvious change at Universal Orlando is the fact that guests and employees are required to wear masks while observing social distancing guidelines. This is going to be the normal for all theme parks and most public places in the near future. Guests will also be required to use hand sanitizer before boarding ride vehicles. As for 3-D attractions, an employee will be handing out sanitized pairs of glasses. Guest will no longer be able to take them on their own.

Guests will also be warned about potential health risks from entering the park. Temperature checks at Universal Orlando will also come into play before entering the park. Those with temperatures of 100.4 or greater will not be allowed to enter. Waiting in line will look a lot different as the park goes to virtual lines at select attractions, along with practicing social distancing while in line. Managed and reduced attraction ridership, show attendance and restaurant seating will occur when the park first reopens, with some areas remaining closed for now. It is not clear which rides or other elements of the park that will remain closed at this time.

When guest get to Universal Orlando, they will have to park their cars in a staggered method to observe social distancing. This should be made easier by the fact that they will not be operating at full capacity upon reopening. Cashless payments and "no touch" policies where possible will be set in place, while making all menus single use. Universal Orlando staff will also have to aggressively clean and sanitize the park, especially food locations, ride vehicles, restrooms, and other places where people will come into contact. With the park set to open in 2 weeks, the team certainly has their work cut out for them. It has been reported that it will take a Disney park at least a month to get everything squared away.

Starting June 1st, Universal Orlando employees will start testing out the social distancing guidelines within the park. If any changes need to be made, it will happen before June 5th. A set of VIP guests will be allowed in the park before the 5th in a soft opening. It's going to be very interesting to see how this all works out for all theme parks moving forward, but Universal Orlando is going to look much different when it reopens its doors to the public. The Hollywood Reporter was one of the first to reveal Universal Orlando's reopening practices.