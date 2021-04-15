Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista will continue his outer space adventures in STXfilms' Universe's Most Wanted. Directed by Rampage' Brad Peyton, the movie finds Bautista hunting down alien criminals while no doubt delivering delightful zingers and once again demonstrating his unmatched qualities as a brawny action hero.

Here's the official synopsis for Universe's Most Wanted, via the press release, "In Universe's Most Wanted, a small town gets a big surprise when a spaceship carrying the universe's most wanted and dangerous criminals crash lands in their backyard. Soon the sheriff and his son become heroes when they find themselves helping an intergalactic peacekeeper (Bautista) to keep the ragtag group of alien prisoners from escaping and taking over the world."

Written by F. Scott Frazier (xXx: Return of Xander Cage) and Jimmy Loweree, Universe's Most Wanted sounds like it was tailor-made for the talents of Bautista, and with Brad Peyton, who is famed for disaster flicks such as Rampage and San Andreas on board, audiences can expect some big, crowd-pleasing set pieces aplenty as Bautista's intergalactic peacekeeper hunts down the alien lawbreakers.

"When I first read Scott and Jimmy's script, I was sold, as it's the exact type of big, fun sci-fi tentpole I've been looking to do," Brad Peyton said. "What struck me the most was how much heart it had and how much nostalgia it triggered. It reminds me of the great Amblin movies of my childhood. Dave agreeing to play the lead was the icing on the cake."

Universe's Most Wanted is just one of several action-packed projects in the pipeline for Dave Bautista, with the recently released trailer for Army of the Dead pitting the actor against zombie tigers, no less. Directed by Zack Snyder and starring Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi and Garret Dillahunt, Army of the Dead finds Bautista leading a group of mercenaries plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. Army of the Dead has been described by the Man of Steel director as "a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie" and is scheduled to be released in select theaters and on Netflix on May 21, 2021.

Aside from battling the undead, Bautista is also due to enter space once again, this time in director Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel, Dune. Starring as Glossu Rabban AKA The Beast, Bautista is one of a large, star-studded ensemble cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Dune has been delayed several times amid the ongoing global situation but is now scheduled to be released theatrically in the United States in IMAX and 3D on October 1, 2021.

All of this is without mentioning Bautista's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which sees the actor reprise the role of Drax. Universe's Most Wanted is currently in pre-production and is scheduled to begin shooting in Melbourne, Australia in late July. This comes to us courtesy of ComingSoon.net.