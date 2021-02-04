Uno, the famous family card game, will serve as the next Mattel product to get a movie adaptation. Grammy-nominated hip hop artist Lil Yachty is eyeing a starring role in an Uno movie that's in active development. Lil Yachty will also produce the movie with Mattel and Quality Control's Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Pierre "P" Thomas, and Brian Sher for Quality Films. Executive producer Robbie Brenner and supervising producer Kevin McKeon will oversee for Mattel Films.

You might be wondering how Uno could be made into a movie. Word is Mattel is developing the movie as a live-action heist comedy with Marcy Kelly writing the script. It will be set in the underground hip hop world of Atlanta, a setting that attracted Yachty to the project. How the Mattel card game will play into the story remains to be seen, but the company seems pretty confident in the movie's success.

"At Mattel Films, we are looking to explore stories that bring our brands to life in unexpected ways," Brenner said in a statement. "Uno is a game that transcends generations and cultures and we look forwards to partnering with Lil Yachty, as well as with Coach K and Brian Sher, to transform the classic Uno game into a comedic action adventure."

"I'm so excited to be part of this film with Mattel. I played Uno as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me," Lil Yachty added.

Lil Yachty is most famous as a rapper, with his fourth studio album, Lil Boat 3, releasing last year. As an actor, he was last seen in the comedy sequel How High 2 alongside DC Young Fly which aired on MTV in 2019. Yachty also voiced Green Lantern in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies and had roles in Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve and Long Shot.

It's certainly bizarre to see Uno serving as the basis for a movie, but it's not very surprising to see that it's happening. Mattel Films is actively working on turning many of their other most popular toys into movie adaptations, with other projects including movies based on Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Cabbage Patch Kids, and even View-Master. Live-action adaptations of Thomas the Tank Engine, Bob the Builder, Masters of the Universe, and Barney are also in the works at the studio.

Uno originally sold at a Cincinnati barbershop when it was first developed by Merle Robbins in 1971. When the game turned out to be a smash hit with families, Robbins sold the rights to International Games, which was later acquired by Mattel in 1992. Mattel has been selling many different versions of the card game ever since, including many theme packs based on different movies, TV shows, and video games to appease Uno fans of all ages. Still, despite its popularity, it hasn't yet had a movie adaptation.

Mattel Films hasn't yet set a release date for Uno and there's no word yet on when filming will begin. This news comes to us from Deadline.