Ahead of its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival next month, the first photo from Unsane has debuted, offering our first look at star Claire Foy. Bleecker Street Films picked up the domestic distribution rights back in November, with New Regency taking the international rights and distributing it in all non-U.S. countries with 20th Century Fox International. The studio has set a March 23, 2018 domestic release date for this movie, which marks the first horror movie from director Steven Soderbergh.

Back in July it was revealed that director Steven Soderbergh shot this film entirely in secret, filming the whole movie by using an Apple iPhone, much like Sean Baker's indie breakout hit Tangerine. The story follows a young woman, played by Claire Foy, who is involuntarily committed to a mental institution where she is confronted by her greatest fear, but is it real or is it a product of her delusion? During an interview in August, star Jay Pharoah offered new details about the project, which was filmed in just over a week.

"That week, I don't know long it was, week and a half? However long it was, it was so quick, but it was just a dope experience. The movie kind of reminds me of some reality-type horror, almost Get Out-ish, but different, which feels good. Because he had edited it every day. Every time we would finish doing a day, he would just go upstairs and he would start editing it. So he'd be like, 'Here's a cut so far.' So I saw about 80 percent of the film. But I'm excited to see the whole thing, because it looks so dope, you wouldn't be able to tell anything (about how it was made). It looks that great. And the acting is great, from everything I've seen."

Claire Foy leads a cast that also includes Juno Temple, Aimee Mullins, Amy Irving, Erin Wilhelmi, Joshua Leonard, Colin Woodell, Sarah Stiles, Ursula Triplett, Polly McKie, Gibson Frazier, Laura Rothschild and Kevin Dean O'Connor. The movie marks the second film back for the director, after coming out of retirement for last year's Logan Lucky, which starred Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Daniel Craig. That was his first film since 2013's Side Effects, although he also directed all 20 episodes of The Knick and the first season of HBO's Mosaic. He is also slated to direct the data leak thriller Panama Papers.

Bleecker Street has handed out a March 23 release date for Unsane, which puts it up against Universal's Pacific Rim: Uprising, Open Road Films' Midnight Sun and Paramount's Sherlock Gnomes. There is no indication as to how wide a release Unsane will get, but with the world premiere at the Berlin festival coming up soon, we may get our first trailer for Unsane sooner rather than later. In the meantime, take a look at this new photo featuring Claire Foy from Unsane, courtesy of Empire.