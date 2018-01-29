Bleecker Street has released the first trailer, poster and photos for Unsane, the new psychological thriller that director Steven Soderbergh shot entirely in secret, using an iPhone. Claire Foy stars as a young woman named Sawyer Valentini, who is trying to deal with a dangerous stalker. After relocating to a new city, she keeps thinking that her stalker has followed her from Boston, and after seeking out support groups for victims of stalking, she finds a facility that she thinks will be able to help her, although she has essentially signed herself over to this insane asylum.

This trailer comes just a week after the first look photo was released, featuring Claire Foy's lead character trying to call the authorities, to let them know she's being held against her will. The nurse informs her that the police get a slew of calls just like that from this facility every week, as she refuses to believe that she has lost her mind. Even within the sanctity of this insane asylum, this disturbed young woman keeps seeing her stalker (Joshua Leonard) throughout this facility. The trailer also offers a first look at Sawyer's mother, played by Amy Irving, who tries her best to get her daughter out of this facility.

As one would imagine, this insane asylum is filled with a number of colorful characters, some of whom we get to see in this trailer. While we don't learn much about these characters from this trailer, we get brief glimpses of some of Sawyer's fellow patients played by Juno Temple, whose almost unrecognizable with her unique braids, Jay Pharoah and Aimee Mullins. The supporting cast also includes Erin Wilhelmi, Colin Woodell, Sarah Stiles and Polly McKee. The film is slated to have its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival next month, before arriving in theaters on March 23, where it faces Open Road Films' Midnight Sun, Universal's Pacific Rim Uprising and Paramount's Sherlock Gnomes.

This marks the second film from Steven Soderbergh after the director came out of retirement to make Logan Lucky, his first feature film since 2013's Side Effects. The filmmaker directs from a script by the writing team of Jonathan Bernstein and James Greer, whose diverse writing credits include Max Keeble's Big Move, Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector and The Spy Next Door. Along with directing, Steven Soderbergh also serves as the director of photography, shooting the film himself on an iPhone, with the movie being shot entirely in secret. Since "retiring," the filmmaker has also directed all 20 episodes of The Knick and the entire six-episode season of HBO's Mosaic, which debuted earlier this month.

Claire Foy had her breakthrough role in 2008 as Amy Dorrit on the hit mini-series Little Dorrit, and she made her feature film debut in 2011's Season of the Witch, starring Nicolas Cage, and she has quickly risen through the acting ranks since then. She went on to star in Vampire Academy, Rosewater and TV shows like Crossbones and Wolf Hall, before landing the title role in Netflix's The Queen. She most recently signed on to star as Lisbeth Salander in Sony's The Girl In the Spider's Web. Take a look at the first trailer, poster and photos for Unsane, courtesy of Bleecker Street YouTube.