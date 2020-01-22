It's looking like the Untitled Goose Game could get its own official LEGO set in the near future. The puzzle game was easily one of the hottest games of 2019 and became a part of pop culture at the same time. By the end of 2019, it was nearly impossible not to see a meme or a mention of the game on social media or Reddit, where the Goose is still king. With that being said, a LEGO set could be a huge seller.

The LEGO Ideas program provides amateur builders with a platform to submit their creations for consideration as official LEGO products. Amateur builder, A Fellow Player, submitted the Untitled Goose Game for consideration a few days ago and it already has nearly 2,500 votes. To put that in perspective, the LEGO Ideas program officially puts the submissions up for official consideration at the 10k level, which the Untitled Goose Game project should be able to do within a few weeks, making it impossible to ignore.

If that wasn't enough, the LEGO Ideas program has even taken to promoting the Untitled Goose Game as a staff pick, which means it will be getting even more attention in the weeks to come. However, there are still some hurdles if the idea ends up getting the green light. First off, licensing could prove to be difficult if an initial agreement is finalized. Secondly, LEGO will have to look into how many units they believe they'll be able to move. With a game selling over a million copies in less than four months, it seems that this project should be a no-brainer, if licensing goes through.

A Fellow Player describes the Untitled Goose Game LEGO set as a chance for fans to "enjoy life as a destructive goose in a small garden. Watch out for the gardener and his many tools!" Props included in the set, should it go all the way, will include Jam, Apple, Sprinkler, Goose Sign, Rose Bush, Carrot, Loose Foliage, Spoon, Shovel, Sun Hat, Hammer, Ice Chest, and a Key. A Fellow Player went on to say, "Preferably, there would be more than one minifigure, but no others fit this scene. Some difficulties came with the printing and the post will be updated when they are fixed."

The Untitled Goose Game is developed by House House and published by Panic. The idea for the video game came up when a stock picture of a goose was sent around the company, which somehow sparked an intense conversation about geese. From there, a game idea was planted with Super Mario 64 and the Hitman provided as inspiration. The game was quickly developed and then put out to nearly universal acclaim and now it could very well get its own LEGO set. You can head over to official LEGO Ideas website to track the projects progress.