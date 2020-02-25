Will we ever see Upgrade 2? Nothing is in the cards just yet, but director Leigh Whannell and producer Jason Blum want to see it happen. Possibly with a bigger budget. Upgrade was released in 2018 and served as something of a surprise for sci-fi fans. Unfortunately, the movie flew under the radar a bit, but those who saw it generally enjoyed it quite a bit. That relatively small group may well be enough to get the sequel made though, if all goes well.

Leigh Whannell is currently promoting his latest movie, The Invisible Man, which is set to hit theaters this weekend and is receiving major buzz following its premiere. Whannell was asked in a recent interview if he would be interested in making an Upgrade sequel. The director made it clear that no plans are in place just yet, but nothing has been ruled out. Here's what Whannell had to say about it.

"We'll see. A sequel is a champagne problem created by the success of a movie. So Hollywood economics dictates whether there's going to be a sequel, and Upgrade... I wouldn't exactly call it a monster hit. I'd call it a cult hit, and cult hits, when they look at the books of cult hits, they're like 'Nyah, sequel'. So we'll see. I loved making that film, so I'd love to do it with a bit more money."

Upgrade was made for a tiny budget of $5 million, which Leigh Whannell managed to stretch rather impressively. Blumhouse Productions is known for making micro-budget genre movies, while also giving filmmakers a tremendous amount of creative freedom. Blumhouse head Jason Blum also weighed in, saying he would love to see Upgrade 2 happen.

"I would love an Upgrade sequel. I will say that we haven't put it to bed yet. We have no immediate plans, but Upgrade is very much on my mind, and on Leigh's mind as well."

The movie grossed a little more than $16 million at the box office, which is certainly modest. But it does carry an 87 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which counts for something. Upgrade centers on a man named Grey who is left paralyzed following a brutal mugging, with his wife dead. A billionaire inventor soon offers him a cure in the form of an artificial intelligence implant called STEM that enhances his body. Able to walk again, Grey discovers that he has superhuman strength and agility, which he uses to seek revenge against those who destroyed his life.

Upgraded ended in such a way that a sequel could certainly be justified, but it was also conclusive enough as is. It could be a while before this happens, even if the pieces fall into place. Leigh Whannell is currently gearing up for his Escape from New York remake, which has been gestating for quite some time. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the proposed project are made available. This news comes to us via Fandom.