Saw and Insidious co-creator Leigh Whannell is trying his hand at sci-fi in the upcoming Upgrade. However, this isn't your normal sci-fi affair as evidenced by the new Red Band trailer, which is just as gory as any horror movie, if not more. The Blumhouse produced Upgrade is set to hit theaters next week and the latest trailer focuses on the blood and the praise the critics have been heaping on the film, with loud gunshots punctuating each word that pops up on the screen.

The ultra-violent Upgrade red band trailer is definitely not safe for work or watching around children for that matter. The violent vision of the future has been talked about since its SXSW premiere earlier this year, where it took home the Midnight Audience Award, and the latest trailer is here to help persuade you to get off the couch and into theaters next week to see it on the big screen in all of its bloody glory. If you're looking for the setup, this trailer is not for you. Instead, this is a highlight reel, ready to knock anybody off the fence and into theaters.

Logan Marshall-Green stars as Grey Trace, who is on the hunt for the men who murdered his wife right before his eyes and left him unable to walk. Trace is later approached by a billionaire investor who offers him an experimental cure to his paralysis with an implant called STEM, but the tech ends up having a lot more power than just curing Trace's paralysis. Grey Trace is now a futuristic killer with immense power and the ability to "relentlessly claim vengeance against those who murdered his wife and left him for dead."

The setup of Upgrade does not seem unique on the surface. Man's wife is killed, revenge, super weapons, etc. However, Blumhouse and Leigh Whannell have taken the story and turned it on its head, which should not be surprising considering the success that Blumhouse has had over the last few years. The full-tilt action paired with the horror and sci-fi elements makes sure that Upgrade stands apart from anything else that will be shown this summer on the big screen. With Sicario 2 also set to hit theaters in a few weeks, the summer is starting to look a bit darker than normal. Who doesn't need some dark violence this summer?

As previously mentioned, Upgrade hits theaters on June 1st, which is just around the corner. If you're into intense action with sci-fi and horror elements, there should be no holding you back from seeing the movie in theaters. Just take a look at the 1-minute Red Band trailer and try to read the praise from critics amidst the blood, chaos, broken bones, sliced mouths, and jarringly loud gunshots. Upgrade looks to be a full assault on the senses and you can get a taste below.