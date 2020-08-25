Ryan Reynolds and Netflix are staying in business with one another. The actor has once again partnered with the streaming service for a new original comedy titled Upstate. The movie will pair Reynolds with writer John August, marking a reunion for the duo. Reynolds and August previously collaborated on 2007's The Nines. In this case, Reynolds will be co-writing the movie alongside August, in addition to have a presence on screen.

According to a new report, Netflix has cut a deal with Ryan Reynolds and John August for the comedy. Plot details for Upstate are being kept firmly under wraps for the time being. Reynolds and August are both set to serve as executive producers on the project as well. There is no word yet on who may direct. Financial details were not disclosed but this marks the third time that Reynolds and the streaming service have partnered up for a project in recent memory. The Deadpool star previously led the cast of Michael Bay's 6 Underground, which was released last year. Reynolds is also set to appear in the original thriller Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson. The movie is currently in production.

For Ryan Reynolds this continues the actor's hot streak in recent years. Ever since Deadpool hit theaters and broke box office records in 2016 he has starred in several hits including The Hitman's Bodyguard, Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw. Reynold also has several major projects in development including a Clue reboot and a new take on A Christmas Carol. Reynolds will next be seen in the action/comedy Free Guy. He also has The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard in the can, with Deadpool 3 on the back burner, assuming Disney ever gets around to making it. The difference, in this case, is that Reynolds will be getting just his second writing credit on a feature after Deadpool 2.

As for John August, he is coming fresh off of the success of Disney's live-action Aladdin remake last year, which grossed more than $1 billion at the box office. August is best known for his collaborations with director Tim Burton, having penned Big Fish, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Corpse Bride, Dark Shadows and Frankenweenie. August is also set to write the upcoming Summer Loving, a prequel to Grease. Some of his other credits include Titan A.E. and Charile's Angels.

Netflix has managed to court big-name talent in recent years by spending a lot of money and granting a lot of creative freedom. They have outbid major studios for high-profile streaming projects and have provided an outlet for other movies that major studios simply didn't want to make, such as Martin Scorsese's The Irishman. In this case, Ryan Reynolds, one of the most in-demand stars in the business, partnering with an equally in-demand screenwriter for an original comedy seems like the sort of thing a rival studio would have gone for. But it is Netflix's deep pockets that have won the day. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.