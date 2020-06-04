Arriving on Blu-ray for the first time this week from Paramount Home Entertainment comes the influential John Travolta, Debra Winger classic, Urban Cowboy. The release includes new special features, including a retrospective look at the film and never-before-seen deleted scenes.

Originally released on June 6, 1980, Urban Cowboy celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Starring John Travolta and Debra Winger, the movie chronicles the rocky love story of Bud and Sissy, set against the backdrop of Houston's famous honky-tonk bar, Gilley's. Based on a 1979 Esquire Magazine story and brought to the big screen by writer/director James Bridges, URBAN COWBOY kicked off a Western fashion and country music craze. The hit soundtrack spawned multiple Top 10 hits, including "Looking for Love" by Johnny Lee, "Stand by Me" by Mickey Gilley, and "Look What You've Done to Me" by Boz Skaggs, and the album was ultimately certified triple platinum by the RIAA.

The Urban Cowboy Blu-ray features new bonus content, including a retrospective piece called "Good Times with Gilley: Looking Back at Urban Cowboy" featuring a new interview with Mickey Gilley, and multiple deleted scenes. The Blu-ray also includes outtakes and rehearsal footage previously released on DVD, as well as access to a digital copy of the film.

Buy the new Urban Cowboy blu-ray release right now.