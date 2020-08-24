The Urban Legend Reboot is well underway as casting has begun for the upcoming horror movie. Katherine McNamara, Sydney Chandler and Keith Powers are being eyed for possible roles in the reboot, which is being produced by Screen Gems. The studio is seemingly eager to get this one underway, with initial reports suggesting it is being fast-tracked by the studio. The aim is to provide a fresh take on the slasher for the digital age.

According to a new report, Sydney Chandler and Katherine McNamara are both in talks for roles in the new Urban Legend. Keith Powers is also being looked at for a possible role but it's not clear where he and the studio are in the process. Chandler is set to play the protagonist, assuming the deal closes. There is no word on who McNamara will be playing, should things pan out. While specific details are largely being kept under lock and key, the reboot will see a "diverse cast of college students as they navigate a series of bizarre deaths that resemble urban legends linked to the darkest corners of social media." The movie is also said to be dealing with deepfake technology. Colin Minihan (What Keeps You Alive) is set to write and direct the reboot.

Sydney Chandler, the daughter of Kyle Chandler, is at the beginning of her acting career and this would represent her first major role in a studio feature. Katherine McNamara, meanwhile, is best known for her role on The CW's Arrow. She also starred in Shadownhunters and The Maze Runner movies. McNamara will next be seen in the adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand for CBS All Access. Keith Powers' previous credits include Straight Outta Compton and What/If.

Urban Legend was directed by Jamie Blanks and was released in 1998. The slasher starred Jared Leto, Tara Reid, Alicia Witt, Joshua Jackson, Michael Rosenbaum and Rebecca Gayheart. Though not received particularly well at the time the movie was financially successful, earning $75 million at the box office against a $14 million budget. A theatrical sequel, Urban Legends: Final Cut, was released in 2000, though it did not perform nearly as well commercially. Urban Legends: Bloody Mary, a direct-to-video installment, followed in 2005.

This comes at a time when many major horror franchises are getting the reboot treatment. Much of that has to do with the success of 2018's Halloween, which went on to become the highest-gross slasher in history. Scream 5, a new Evil Dead and a Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot are also on the way. Wes Craven's estate is also taking pitches for a new Nightmare on Elm Street.

Mike Medavoy and Benjamin Anderson are producing the reboot, with Eric Paquette and Michael Bitar overseeing the project for Screen Gems. There is no word yet on how soon production could begin but with casting well underway, cameras could begin rolling sooner rather than later, depending on outside factors. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.