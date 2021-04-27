Despite a shaky start, Wyatt Russell's John Walker has proven to be a big hit during his turbulent time on Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Spoilers for the finale, "One World, One People", to follow. Initially brought in as the new Captain America, audiences slowly discovered that Walker's insecurities, as well as a mean violent streak, made him completely the wrong choice to wield the shield, with the character emerging as US Agent in the Disney+ series' final moments. This is clearly a set up for more from Walker in the MCU's future, but for now, Russell is waiting to see what the studio decides to do. Will he return in Captain America 4?

"Part of the way I approached Marvel was it's all your last time you're going to do it. Marvel operates in a really cool way where they don't make decisions before they see what works. I'm not a part of any of this decision making, obviously."

Walker goes on to tease that "At the end of the series, he's grown into himself in a very dangerous way," which is something that fans of the character would no doubt love to see more of should Walker's U.S. Agent return. Currently, Russell is in the dark about Marvel's plans, and it's very possible that, should fans end up not connecting with Walker, he will be left out of any future installments.

Here's hoping that this is not the case, as Wyatt Russell proved to be a very welcome addition to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, his complex character bringing a fresh insight to the world of superheroes and the legacy of Captain America. "Hopefully you were taken from someone who you really are set up to despise down the journey of understanding where he came from," Russell said of his approach to portraying Walker. "Whether or not you like it or agree with it, you're going to understand why he's doing it."

Though John Walker's origin differs from the source material, the comics reveal a lot of potential for US Agent, who has often jumped back-and-forth over the line from hero to villain. Working alongside the Avengers West Coast and The Thunderbolts, as well as getting into adventures of his own, Marvel would be remiss to leave the character out of any future plans, particularly when Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has just started putting her own team together in a Nick Fury-esque way. There is also the recently announced Captain America 4,which will follow Sam Wilson now he has taken up the mantle. Considering that John Walker was such a big part of Wilson's journey and ultimate decision to pick up the shield, it would be a shame if he were not featured in some form.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier picks up around six months after the events of 2019'sAvengers: Endgame, during which Steve Rogers AKA Captain America returned from an alternate timeline as an old man following his quest to put the Infinity Stones back in their rightful place. Having been handed the mantle, Sam Wilson is struggling to live up to the legacy of The First Avenger and must team up with Bucky Barnes for a globe-trotting adventure that tests their abilities and their patience. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now available to stream in its entirety on Disney+. This comes to us from Vanity Fair.