Get Out Academy Award-winning writer-director Jordan Peele's new nightmare Us will be unleashed upon the masses next month. So far we have seen some stunning artwork from the horror-thriller and today is no different as we now have three new banner posters to share with you guys. The first features the family made up of Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke along with Evan Alex, and Shahadi Wright Joseph smiling bright and holding hands. The next is a direct copy of the previous... but, you know, much more nightmare inducing as it now features the family (or their mysterious doppelgangers) against a blood-red background looking scary as all hell. And then those two new banners are accompanied with yet another, this time showcasing the movie's main star Nyong'o coming face-to-crazy-ass-face with her better/evil half.

Again this new set of banner posters are merely a few more drops in the killer pond of marketing that has been surrounding Peele's film since its first Rorschach, inkblot poster was revealed back in May of last year. That poster, while simple, was an intriguing work of minimalist art. Since then, we have been gifted two more posters for the film, one which was mostly 'meh,' and another that may be in the running for creepiest poster of the past decade.

The former, as you may remember, featured what appeared to be Nyong'o's doppelganger's hands gripping a pair of golden scissors. Intriguing, sure. But again, mostly 'meh.' But then there was the recently released poster art which features Nyong'o's character as a mere mask worn by her crazy doppelganger. Brr. Plus, you've got to love the movie's tagline "Watch Yourself." Classic. Again, Peele's horror-thriller is getting some great marketing, which hopefully helps it along its way towards the projected $35-$40 million opening weekend numbers we reported on earlier this week.

Jordan Peele's Us follows this creepy synopsis, "Accompanied by her husband, son, and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a child. Haunted by a traumatic experience from the past, Adelaide grows increasingly concerned that something bad is going to happen to her family. Her worst fears soon become a reality when four masked strangers descend upon the house, forcing the Wilsons into a fight for survival. When the masks come off, each stranger takes the appearance of a different family member."

Lupita Nyong'o leads the cast as Adelaide Wilson, and she's joined in this new tale of terror by Madison Curry as Young Adelaide, Winston Duke as Gabriel "Gabe" Wilson, Evan Alex as Jason Wilson, Shahadi Wright Joseph as Zora Wilson, Elisabeth Moss as Mrs. Tyler, and Tim Heidecker as Mr. Tyler. Rounding out this killer cast will be new Candyman lead actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop, Cali, and Noelle Sheldon as the Tyler sisters, Duke Nicholson (Jack Nicholson's grandson), Kara Hayward as Nancy, and Nathan Harrington as Glenn. Us will be making its world premiere at SXSW on Friday, March 8 before Universal unleashes the doppelganger drama upon audiences March 22 (moved back a week from its original March 15 release date). These new banner posters come to us from IMP Awards.