Other than director Andres Muschietti's upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's IT: Chapter Two I'd wager that the second most-anticipated horror movie heading to cinemas this year is Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele's follow-up feature Us starring Lupita Nyong'o, Madison Curry, Winston Duke, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright, and Elisabeth Moss. And it looks like Box Office predictions back this up as today we have word that Peele's Us is tracking toward a $35 million opening weekend, with the potential to rise as high as $40 million.

For those of you keeping score at home, both of these figures would make for Peele's best opening weekend as his previous Blumhouse flick Get Out opened to the tune of $33.3M back in February 2017. But beating that film's opening weekend box office shouldn't be Universal's main concern. Trying to best Get Out's final tally of $176M domestic and $255.4M worldwide might be a better goal to strive for. And let's not even get into the fact that Peele's debut motion picture scored four - count 'em, four - Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, which Peele won. I mean, I don't know about you, but I can only hope Jordan Peele's Us is so damn scary and good that it (no pun intended) replicates the massive success of Get Out. But we'll see about that...

Anyhow, back to the movie's opening weekend predictions. Last year, John Krasiniski's A Quiet Place managed to snag a whopping $50 million opening weekend around the same timeframe. Us could reach those heights, but that said, A Quiet Place boasted a teen-friendly PG-13 rating while Peele's Us sports a more adult R-rating for violence/terror, and language. That might not matter overall though as by the time Us opens, its biggest competition is going to be Marvel's Captain Marvel which will already be in its third week by that point. Plus, there's no major new studio competition for Us on its opening weekend. I guess we'll find out how big Us gets next month. The movie follows this creepy-ass synopsis.

"Accompanied by her husband, son, and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a child. Haunted by a traumatic experience from the past, Adelaide grows increasingly concerned that something bad is going to happen to her family. Her worst fears soon become a reality when four masked strangers descend upon the house, forcing the Wilsons into a fight for survival. When the masks come off, each stranger takes the appearance of a different family member."

Lupita Nyong'o leads the cast as Adelaide Wilson, and she's joined in this new tale of terror by Madison Curry as Young Adelaide, Winston Duke as Gabriel "Gabe" Wilson, Evan Alex as Jason Wilson, Shahadi Wright Joseph as Zora Wilson, Elisabeth Moss as Mrs. Tyler, and Tim Heidecker as Mr. Tyler. Rounding out this killer cast will be new Candyman Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop, Cali and Noelle Sheldon as the Tyler sisters, Duke Nicholson (Jack Nicholson's grandson), Kara Hayward as Nancy, and Nathan Harrington as Glenn. Us makes its world premiere at SXSW on Friday, March 8 before Universal unleashes the doppelganger drama upon audiences March 22 (moved back a week from its original March 15 release date). This stroy orignally ran on Deadline.