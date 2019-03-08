One of the most anticipated horror movies of this year is without a doubt Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele's upcoming doppelganger thriller Us. The new nightmare features Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther, Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens), Winston Duke (Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther), and Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale, Mad Men).

And in anticipation of the movie's release, we wanted to let you guys know that the flick is gracing the cover of the third issue of the recently reborn horror magazine, Fangoria. Better yet though, is the fact that the new issue will feature an interview with Peele conducted by - get this - Boogie Nights and There Will Be Blood writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson!

The cover, which you can check out below, features Nyong'o brandishing those strange golden scissors and looking ten-types of crazy. As far as the killer pairing of Paul Thomas Anderson Anderson and Jordan Peele goes, Fangoria editor-in-chief and Horror Noire executive producer Phil Nobile Jr. says the pairing came together during the making of Shudder's recent documentary about the history of the horror genre's relationship with the black community.

Phil Nobile Jr. specifically says this.

"When the Horror Noire crew interviewed Jordan Peele last year, I gave him a copy of Fangoria #32 and pointed out an article in which Martin Scorsese writes about David Cronenberg. 'Just something to think about,' I joked. I don't know if he took it to heart or what, but when he came back saying he'd like to chat with Paul Thomas Anderson for the article, all our jaws were on the floor. Ian Cooper and David Torres at Monkeypaw [Peele's production company] were instrumental in making the interview happen, and we are thrilled and humbled that these two amazing filmmakers are in our magazine talking shop with one another."

And that's not all. In addition to the must-read, Peele interview conducted by Paul Thomas Anderson, the upcoming third issue of revamped Fangoria boasts exclusive pics from the sets of both Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the Pet Sematary remake. On top of that, the new issue sports an exclusive first look at Travis Stevens' Girl on the Third Floor. If you're as interested in reading this new issue as I am, remember to subscribe to the magazine by March 10 to receive this issue.

As we wait for the new issue of revamped Fangoria to arrive on our doorsteps, remember that Peele's Us is coming soon. It follows Nyong'o and Duke as a husband and wife who decide it's a good idea to take their children to a beach house. While there's nothing inherently scary about that vacation prospect, things turn ugly when a group of strangers (referred to as 'The Tethered') who look exactly like the family, arrive and proceed to turn serenity into boatloads of tension and chaos.

Nyong'o, Duke, and Moss's co-stars include Madison Curry, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop, Cali and Noelle Sheldon, Duke Nicholson, Kara Hayward, and Nathan Harrington. Jordan Peele's Us is all set to have its world premiere at this year's South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas on March 8th. From there, the film will then be distributed into your local multiplex via Universal Pictures on March 22nd. This story and the Fangoria cover art come to us via Entertainment Weekly.