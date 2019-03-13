The critics have spoken and Us may very well be the horror masterpiece we were all hoping it would be. Jordan Peele, a man primarily known for his comedic exploits, thanks to his work in Comedy Central's Key and Peele, has quickly asserted himself as one of the most important voices working in the horror genre today, following his explosive and impactful directorial debut Get Out. Now, Peele has returned with his sophomore effort and, by all early accounts, he's avoided the dreaded sophomore slump.

Us recently made its debut as the opening night movie at SXSW in Austin, Texas. At that same time, select critics were treated to screenings at several screenings around the country and, those who have seen it so far have been very kind. As it stands, Jordan Peele's latest has an unblemished 100 percent approval rating with 47 reviews counted. The question now becomes, how long will it last? And as a follow-up question, does it matter if it doesn't last?

As some may remember, Get Out also launched with a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and stayed that way for a while, rather impressively. Then, one single review dropped that score to 99 percent and many were angry. As it stands, that movie boasts a 98 percent approval rating with just six negative reviews to its name to go against 347 positive ones. Get Out would go on to earn $255 million at the global box office, working from a very tiny budget, as well as four Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture, with Jordan Peele winning for Best Original Screenplay.

That's not to say Us is also going to stack up some Oscar nominations later this year. It's far too early to say that. But a few negative reviews didn't hurt Jordan Peele's previous movie one bit. So, yes, for now, that 100 percent approval rating is mighty impressive. But it seems inevitable that some critic, somewhere, will come along and be dissatisfied with this movie and give it a negative review. And that's fine. That will be just one person's opinion on the matter. Regardless, it seems that the general consensus is that this is another home run and that we could have the makings of a modern horror master in our midst.

The plot for Us remains largely mysterious, but it centers on a family who take a little vacation and run into terrifying doppelganger versions of themselves. Horror happenings ensue. The cast includes Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Tim Heidecker, Elisabeth Moss, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Alex Evans. As far as financial success goes, early box office tracking is looking great for this one, as it's expected to beat the opening weekend of Get Out and, if the buzz maintains, this could be another huge hit all the way around. Us is set to hit theaters on March 22.