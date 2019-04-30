It was one of the most anticipated horror movies of the year. And it arrived under a blanket of vast critical acclaim, with some comparing director Jordan Peele to early Alfred Hitchcock. Now, his terror masterpiece is coming home fully loaded with bonus features that include deleted scenes and outtakes. Us will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand this summer. So you can enjoy the horrors of the tethered while partaking in your own beachside vacation in just a few short months.

Academy Award winner Jordan Peele follows the success of his blockbuster hit, Get Out, with the masterfully executed and viscerally terrifying US. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 94%, the film is being hailed as "a colossal cinematic achievement" (Richard Brody, The New Yorker) and is "meant to be watched over and over" (Emily Yoshida, New York Magazine/Vulture). Fans around the world can now untether the truth with more than 50 minutes of bonus features delving deep into the mind of Jordan Peele, his filmmaking process and the symbolism behind US. The global sensation arrives on Digital on June 4, 2019, as well as on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM, DVD and On Demand on June 18, 2019.

Featuring incredible must-see performances from Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther, 12 Years a Slave), Winston Duke (Black Panther), Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale, Mad Men) and Tim Heidecker (The Comedy, Tim & Eric's Bedtime Stories), Us is "the most out-of-the-box horror film of the past decade," (Nathaniel Brail, Heroic Hollywood). Movie enthusiasts and horror fans alike can watch US again and again to unravel its darkest secrets. Doppelgängers. Hands Across America. The Nutcracker. Rabbits. 11:11. The key themes and imagery from US are unpacked and explained in exceptional bonus content such as The Duality of US featurette where Jordan Peele talks in-depth about many of the ideas behind the film.

Set along the North California coastline, Adelaide Wilson (Nyong'o) reluctantly returns to her beachside childhood home with her family and finds that she is haunted by unresolved trauma from her past along with a string of eerie coincidences. As darkness falls after a tense day at the beach, the Wilsons discover four figures standing in their driveway. They soon realize this is only the beginning of their troubles as they find that the four figures are terrifying and uncanny opponents: doppelgängers of themselves.

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURE ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM & DIGITAL:

• Scene Explorations - The making of three iconic scenes from the film including the Tyler house massacre, Jason's abduction and Adelaide's underground flashback.

• Seven Second Massacre

• It's a Trap

• I Just Want My Little Girl Back

BONUS FEATURES on 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL:

• The Duality of US - Jordan Peele goes in-depth on some of the key themes and imagery in US - including Doppelgängers, Hands Across America, The Nutcracker dance scene, rabbits and the infamous 11:11 coincidence.

• The Monsters Within US - Examine how the great cast were able to find their characters, whether they were playing one of the Wilsons or their sinister doppelgängers.

• Tethered Together: Making US Twice - Making of a movie is hard. Making a movie where all the main cast play dual roles can be downright mind-bending. In this piece, filmmakers, cast, and crew discuss some of the technical challenges to making the film, as well as some of the design choices for the characters.

• Redefining a Genre: Jordan Peele's Brand of Horror - In the space of two films, Jordan Peele has set himself apart as an invaluable artistic voice. Hear cast and filmmakers highlight what makes him so unique, as well as Jordan's own thoughts on his inspirations and the relationship between horror and comedy.

• Becoming Red - Us ing behind-the-scenes footage from between takes, we take a closer look at Lupita Nyong'o's intense and mesmerizing performance as "Red."

• Deleted Scenes

I Am Not Even Near You

Rabbit Season

That's Badass

Driftwood

The P is Silent

I Wanna Go Home

• We're All Dying - Hilarious outtakes from the conversation between Winston Duke and Tim Heidecker on the beach.

• As Above, So Below: Grand Pas de Deux - An extended version of the dance sequence from the film, cutting between adolescent Adelaide at her recital to Red in the Underpass.

The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack (4K Ultra HD+ Blu-rayTM + Digital). Bonus features on the 4K Ultra HD will all be delivered in stunning 4K resolution.