We finally have some details on director Jordan Peele's follow-up to Get Out. The project was announced in May of last year, but only as an original thriller. No title or plot details were provided at the time. Now, it's been confirmed that the movie is titled Us and will shoot this year. Jordan Peele has already shared the first poster for the movie and has lined up what looks to be an incredible cast for his sophomore effort.

Black Panther stars Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong'o, as well as The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss are being eyed to star in Us. According to a new report, Nyong'o's deal is closer to being done, as she is in negotiations currently. Duke and Moss are in the earlier stages of negotiations. That said, it's hard to imagine anyone not wanting to be in a movie such as this, given the success of Get Out, so these deals will more than likely go through. Getting two stars from Black Panther, which has become a cultural phenomenon and has grossed more than $1.3 billion at the box office, as well as Moss, who is on one of the biggest TV shows around, would make for a tremendous start.

Plot details are mostly being kept under wraps for now, in terms of specifics, but Us will center on two different couples. One white, one black. Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong'o will play one of the couples, if the deals get done, and Elizabeth Moss will make up one half of the other couple. Currently, there is no word on who might play the other half of the second couple. The script was written by Jordan Peele, who also wrote the script for Get Out in addition to directing. Universal is distributing, with Blumhouse once again partnering with Peele to produce. This time around, Peele is also producing through his own Monkeypaw Production company.

Jordan Peele started out in comedy, gaining notoriety for his work on the Comedy Central sketch show Key and Peele. Once the series ended, he turned to directing and, to the surprise of many, wrote and directed a horror movie. That paid off handsomely, as Get Out was one of the most successful movies of 2017, earning near-universal praise and bringing in $255 million at the box office, working from a budget of just $4.5 million. That ultimately led to four Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture. The movie took home the Best Original Screenplay Oscar, making Peele the first African American ever to win the award.

All of that to say, all eyes are going to be on Us. Universal has already set a release date of March 15, 2019, so we're not going to have to wait all that much longer to see what Jordan Peele has cooked up. Filming is expected to begin soon, so we should be hearing some more casting details in the near future. You can check out the first poster for Us for yourself below. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.