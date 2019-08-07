Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights just keeps getting bigger and better. They have just announced that a maze dedicated to Jordan Peele's Us will be a part of this year's festivities at both the Los Angeles park and the Orlando park. Peele's latest is the highest grossing horror movie of this year, so far. However, Andres Muschietti's IT Chapter Two is on the way and it will more than likely end up taking the crown away from Us. With that being said, the Tethered are going to have a major presence at this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

The Halloween Horror Nights maze dedicated to Us is going to take park visitors to the Santa Cruz boardwalk where Adelaide had her first childhood encounter with her doppelgänger in 1986. From there, the maze transports to the present day and puts visitors right in the middle of the Tethered uprising. The maze will see the Tethered as "they emerge from their tunnels to murder their privileged doubles in a nationwide coordinated act of rebellion." According to Universal Studios, "The Us maze will place guests at the heart of this living nightmare, where they quickly realize they are their own worst enemy."

Related: Will Dumbo Fly Past Us at the Weekend Box Office?

While we know some golden scissors will be put to good use in the Us maze, it's unclear how visitors will become "their own worst enemy." The Halloween Horror Nights mazes are usually pretty quick experiences so one has to wonder if mirrors will be involved at some point during the terrifying experience in order to show the visitors as the true enemy. While specific details about the maze are currently under wraps, the teaser video for it looks pretty insane, taking clips from the movie to give us a hint of what we're all in for. Jordan Peele had this to say about the Us maze.

"It's very exciting to know that fans of Us will get to experience firsthand the terror of being stalked and tormented by 'The Tethered.' It's been a lifelong ambition of mine to create a monster that would scare people on Halloween, so having 'The Tethered' join such esteemed company is a dream come true."

John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights for Universal Studios Hollywood is excited to bring Jordan Peele's Us to life for the annual event. Murdy says it was an honor to work with Peele's creative team to get everything right for the upcoming maze. Michael Aiello, Sr. Director of Entertainment Creative for Universal Orlando Resort is also excited to have Peele on board. He explains.

"The idea that 'we are our own worst enemy' and the visuals around that notion are what made the story of Us so compelling, personal and exciting for our design team to translate. Surrounding our guests in that horrific world of duality Jordan Peele created is a perfect fit for Universal's Halloween Horror Nights."

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights begins on September 12th with the early fan preview night at the Los Angeles park. The Orlando park starts up on September 6th. Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, The Shining, and more will also be a part of the fun at this year's Halloween Horror Nights. You can check out the teaser for the Us maze thanks to the Halloween Horror Nights YouTube channel.