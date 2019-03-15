The soundtrack for Jordan Peele's Us has arrived. Peele is getting ready to unleash his follow-up to his debut directorial hit Get Out on the world next weekend, following its buzzy debut at SXSW recently. Now, to help fuel the hype fire, the soundtrack for the movie has been released online, which includes the creepy remix of I Got 5 on It by Luniz that was featured in the trailer.

Us features a score from composer Michael Abels, who also worked with Jordan Peele on Get Out. Abels' work makes up the vast majority of the 35 tracks on the soundtrack. However, there are a few needle drops to look forward to as well. The soundtrack includes tracks such as Janelle Monae's I Like That and Minnie Riperton's Les Fleur, as well as the original version of I Got 5 on It by Luniz.

To help promote the release of the soundtrack, the record label released the remix of that same song online, which received a lot of attention after being featured in the first trailer for the movie. Not only was it a nice throwback for many people, but the haunting remix, dubbed the "tethered mix," truly helped set the tone for the latest horror offering from Jordan Peele. Even on its own, without any of the unsettling footage to go along with it, it's still effectively creepy.

Things are looking very good for Us so far. Critics who have screened the movie have been exceedingly kind to it, as it currently boasts an unblemished 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. I have been on the ground at SXSW over the last week and can confirm that demand to get into the premiere screening was feverish and the buzz from everyone leaving the theatre was palpable. It's looking very much like this is going to be another big hit for Jordan Peele.

The cast includes Lupita Nyong'O, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Cali Sheldon and Noelle Sheldon. Early box office tracking also looks good, as this "new nightmare" is expected to best the opening weekend of Get Out. If audiences respond as well as critics have so far, it could prove to have long legs and earn big bucks in the weeks to come. Us is set to hit theaters on March 22. Be sure to check out the I Got 5 on It remix from the Back Lot Music YouTube channel below, as well as the full track listing for the soundtrack, which is out now.

Us Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

1 - Michael Abels: Anthem

2 - Janelle Monae: I Like That

3 - Michael Abels: Outernet

4 - Michael Abels: Spider

5 - Michael Abels: Ballet Memory

6 - Luniz: I Got 5 on It [ft. Michael Marshall]

7 - Michael Abels: Beach Walk

8 - Michael Abels: First Man Standing

9 - Michael Abels: Back to the House

10 Michael Abels: Keep You Safe

11 Michael Abels: Don't Feel Like Myself

12 Michael Abels: She Tried to Kill Me

13 Michael Abels: Boogieman's Family

14 Michael Abels: Home Invasion

15 Michael Abels: Once Upon a Time

16 Michael Abels: Run

17 Michael Abels: Into the Water

18 Michael Abels: Spark in the Closet

19 Michael Abels: Escape to the Boast

20 Michael Abels: Femme Fatale

21 Michael Abels: Silent Scream

22 Michael Abels: News Report

23 Michael Abels: Zora Drives

24 Michael Abels: Death of Umbrae

25 Michael Abels: Somber Ride

26 Michael Abels: Immolation

27 Michael Abels: Down the Rabbit Hole

28 Michael Abels: Performance Art

29 Michael Abels: Human

30 Michael Abels: Battle Plan

31 Michael Abels: Pas de Deux

32 Michael Abels: They Can't Hurt You

33 Michael Abels: Finale

34 Minnie Riperton: Les Fleur

35 Luniz: I Got 5 on It (Tethered Mix From US) [ft. Michael Marshall] (Bonus Track)