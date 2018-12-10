The guy who made Get Out has a new movie coming in 2019. It's called Us, and it sounds pretty thrilling. As we all know by this point in time, Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele has a reboot of The Twilight Zone headed our way on CBS All Access sometime in 2019. Peele will act as both executive producer of the new series as well as the show's host, taking over for the original run's host, Rod Sterling. So far, that new take on the classic anthology has snagged a cast which currently includes such heavy-hitters as Sanaa Lathan, Adam Scott, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cho, Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, and Erica Tremblay.

But let's not forget that Peele has his second feature film as writer-director coming our way this March as well. Peele's new film is called Us and it stars Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and possibly the coolest member of the cast is Duke Nicholson, grandson of Jack Nicholson, who will be making his film debut with this motion picture. The film has mostly been shrouded in secrecy since it was announced earlier this year, but all of that changes (slightly) as today Universal Pictures has shared the film's official synopsis with the masses. Check it out below!

"A mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid's Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited."

From the sounds of it, this seems like it's going to be Peele's dive into the world of home invasion flicks such as writer-director Bryan Bertino's The Strangers and Adam Wingard's You're Next, but being that this is Peele we're talking about, I think it's safe to say the movie will carry more than a few twists and subversions of the subgenre.

Peele previously had this to say about following up the Academy Award-winning neo-classic Get Out: "What do I do next? How do I top [Get Out]? And you know, and I think it's important to focus on stories that are true to me. I go, when writing Get Out, my sort of mantra is or was, 'Let's write my favorite film I haven't seen yet.' So I think it's easy to get sort of bogged down in 'how does this compare to the first one, how does that compare?' When all is said and done... I'm just trying to entertain myself again."

Us is written and directed by Jordan Peele with Jason Blum serving as a producer under his Blumhouse Productions banner, along with Ian Cooper, Sean McKittrick, and Peele himself. The film is all set to star Nyong'o, Duke, Moss, and the above-mentioned grandson of Jack Nicholson, Duke Nicholson. They will be joined by the likes of Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop, and Tom Pelphrey. Also in the cast are Shahadi Wright-Joseph, Evan Alex, Madison Curry, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon, Alexandra Sherrell, Mike Kramer, and Marna Kramer. The film is scheduled to be released on March 15, 2019. Many thanks to Slash Film for the exclusive.