Following his award winning horror movie, Get Out, writer and director Jordan Peele gifted us with another haunting, mysterious, horror masterpiece last year with Us. Many were left with a whole host of questions come the movie's somewhat ambiguous finale.

Now, Jordan Peele has filled us in on what Us's villains, The Tethered, might have been up to after the credits start rolling. He says this about the ambiguous ending.

"The shorthand cheap version that I sort of would throw out as the general starting point guideline is, they're doing what we're doing but the scary version. Whatever that means, it's the scary version. And the momentum that we're trying to build thematically in the movie is trying to get to this idea that the version up here, the normal version, may be just as crazy as the below version even though we're used to this kind of insanity. You know, our mania is in consumerism and one-upmanship, in cutting our faces open, going to amusement parks where we pay money to get in these devices where we scream. I wanted to sort of put this connection together [so], at the end of the film, you're sort of left unsure who the scarier ones are."

Demonstrating once again his knack for creating unique, creepy villains, Us features The Tethered, a very large group of red-jumpsuited doppelgängers, who wreak havoc across the United States by murdering their counterparts before holding hands in a chain that spans the country akin to Hands Across America.

It sounds like Peele does not know exactly what they're grand plan is, they are a crazy bunch afterall, but it is nice to get some clarity as to the continuing mirroring of the group that came from below and us, the people at the top.

Peele certainly has a point that whatever the scary thing is that The Tethered are doing pales in comparison to the scary things going on in the world nowadays. Sadly, Peele does not explain how they came across all of those pairs of scissors, or who made their fetching red jumpsuits, but surely some things should remain a mystery.

Us follows Adelaide Wilson who, accompanied by her husband and two children, returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a child. Haunted by a traumatic experience from the past, Adelaide grows increasingly concerned that something bad is going to happen. Her worst fears soon become a reality when four masked strangers descend upon the house, forcing the Wilsons into a fight for survival.

When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them.

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, and starring Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker, Us was perhaps not quite as well received as Peele's previous movie, Get Out, but it certainly continues the filmmaker's trend of crafting thought-provoking, symbolic horror. This comes to us from Collider.