The latest international trailer for Jordan Peele's Us is a tense two minutes. We were treated to Luniz's "I Got 5 on It" in the first trailer for the upcoming move, but the Korean trailer is mostly silent, bringing an even more intense and terrifying vibe to the movie than we have seen before. Even though this trailer is two minutes long, it still does not spoil anything, though it does give some hints at how the Tethered arrive on the scene. Peele and crew have been doing an excellent job keeping everything under wraps.

Us doesn't officially hit theaters until the end of next month, but it will premiere at this year's SXSW on March 8th, which means that early reactions will start to pour in after that. Jordan Peele's upcoming project is one of the most anticipated movies of 2019 and people are curious to see how he chose to follow up 2017's Academy Award winning Get Out. The director has said that he wants Us to be more of a horror movie in the traditional sense.

So far, it looks like Jordan Peele accomplished his horror goal for Us. There is going to be social commentary under the surface, but unlike Get Out, it looks like the focus will be on the horror elements. Seeing the Tethered show up on the driveway of the Wilson's beachside residence for the summer is something that audiences probably won't forget for a long time, especially when they dart away. The same can be said when the Tethered are sitting across the Wilson family as they start to figure out what is going on.

The Us international trailer also shows more of Lupita Nyong'o's Adelaide Wilson and her paranoia. She starts to see some connections and can sense that something bad is going to happen. Some of the coincidences at the beach are shown as Wilson starts to lose her grip, from there, we see the first tease that something is wrong when a man with bloody hands is standing on the beach, silently, and not moving. Jordan Peele has definitely stepped up his horror game this time around after being a little disappointed that he didn't add more horror to Get Out.

Us debuts in theaters on March 22nd, which is now less than a month away. The movie is written and directed by Jordan Peele , who is also producing through his Monkeypaw Productions. The project is being produced by Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum and Monkeypaw's Ian Cooper with Daniel Lupi on board as executive producer. Us stars Us stars Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker, along with Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Madison Curry, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon, and Duke Nicholson. You can check out the Korean trailer for Us below, thanks to the S.U.M. 20th All Movie Trailer YouTube channel.