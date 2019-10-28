Halloween is this week and Jordan Peele has a special request to Us fans. The horror movie was another hit for Peele and it was destined to become an even bigger deal for Halloween 2019. The movie was even turned into a maze for this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios because of the fascination with the Tethered. But, as much as Peele appreciates his fans and their excitement, he doesn't want to see any more of the costumes. He had this to say.

"I've started receiving a lot of pictures of people in tethered costumes, which doesn't make me comfortable. I like the fact that the movie is happening, it's a phenomenon, it's resonating, it's iconic. But, I don't know, there's something about it. They're impersonating the stalkers and sending me stuff. I just feel like... just don't go into that mindset. She (Lupita Nyong'o) was in character, or at the very least, in mood on set at all times as Red. Which was pretty terrifying for me."

The interview with Jordan Peele took place at an event and Lupita Nyong'o was standing right next to him, snickering at some of the things he was saying about the Us Halloween costumes. Nyong'o, who got deep into character while making the movie, doesn't seem to mind as much as Peele does about the phenomenon. When asked if any scissor companies had reached out to collaborate on a golden scissor line, Nyong'o laughed it off.

Jordan Peele's request might not sit right with a lot of Us fans. Once a movie, especially a horror movie, is released, it takes on a life of its own and for a movie that resonates, Halloween costumes are inevitable. Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund doesn't go around complaining about people sending him photos of Freddy costumes, but one can see where Peele is coming from.

A lot went into making Us from all parties involved and it sounds like it was not always the most pleasant experience due to the subject material. While it's unclear as to exactly why Jordan Peele is so uncomfortable with the Tethered costume craze, it more than likely brings him back to the feelings when the production was in full swing and maybe fears that some people are missing the point of the movie.

Whatever the case may be, Jordan Peele is sick of having Tethered stalkers sent to him on social media. The director/writer might have been better off just keeping his mouth shut about the whole thing because if he thought he was getting a lot now, he's about to get a whole lot more from trolls and playful Us fans. This may have been a clever ploy to get more Tethered images on social media. In all seriousness, Peele wants people to stop. You can watch the interview with Peele below, thanks to the Variety Twitter account.