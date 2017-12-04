The Usual Suspects actor Gabriel Byrne has come forward to reveal that production of the legendary 1995 movie was briefly stopped due to sexual misconduct allegations towards Kevin Spacey. Shortly after Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct over the course of decades, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp came forward and alleged that Kevin Spacey made sexual advances to him when he was only 14-years old in 1986. Rapp was first, but now many men have come forward to share their similar experiences with Kevin Spacey, from England to the United States, mostly having to do with when these men were younger.

Gabriel Byrne recently spoke with the Sunday Times where he revealed that production of cult classic The Usual Suspects stopped for two days, but most were not sure as to why at the time. It was later that Byrne and the rest of the cast and crew learned that production was halted due to Kevin Spacey being accused of being sexual misconduct with a young actor on the set. Byrne says that it was later kind of a joke because nobody knew the true extent to what Spacey was up to. The actor had this to say.

"I did not know honestly then the extent of his violence. I mean, he was kind of a joke in that people would say 'That's Kevin,' but nobody really understood the depth of his predations. It was only years later that we began to understand that (filming) was closed down for a particular reason and that was because of inappropriate sexual behavior by Spacey."

The Usual Suspects forever changed the trajectory of Kevin Spacey's career. The actor went on to win the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his portrayal of Roger "Verbal" Kint in the movie, which set him up for Se7en and into American Beauty and the future. After Anthony Rapp came forward, Spacey posted a controversial apology to the actor while also coming out as a gay man, which didn't sit too well with anybody, really. The actor has since checked himself into a clinic for rehabilitation and treatment.

In the same interview, Gabriel Byrne, who had worked on three movies with Harvey Weinstein, recalled his memories of the producer, noting that he knew that he was sleazy, but didn't know the true extent of his actions at the same time. Byrne echoed what many have said about Weinstein, noting that he was a "bully" as well as noting that he was also disgusting towards men as well. Byrne went on to say that Weinstein had zero respect for anybody. Byrne explains.

"I knew he was a sleazebag. I knew he was a bully and I saw his bullying up close. I saw him be absolutely appalling, not just to women but to men as well. He had very little respect for any kind of human being."

Kevin Spacey has since been dropped from Netflix's popular House of Cards series as well as taken out of Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World and replaced by Christopher Plummer. It will be interesting to see where Kevin Spacey's career goes after all of these accusations have come to light. It's also very interesting to know that the actor's behavior was pretty well-known in Hollywood circles for years and the same can be said about Harvey Weinstein. You can read more about what Gabriel Byrne had to say about the production of The Usual Suspects halting due to Kevin Spacey's sexual inappropriate behavior courtesy of The Sunday Times.