Amazon has released the trailer for their upcoming Utopia series. Writer and executive producer Gillian Flynn appeared with series stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, Javon "Wanna" Walton, and Jessica Rothe for a [email protected] panel moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Christian Holub today. They spoke about the series and what fans of the original British series can expect. However, the footage is what everybody came for today.

Utopia is a twisted, eight-episode thriller about a group of young comic fans who discover the conspiracy in a graphic novel is real. They end up having to embark on a high-stakes adventure to save humanity from the end of the world. The series stars Ashleigh LaThrop as Becky, Christopher Denham as Arby, Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie, Dan Byrd as Ian, Desmin Borges as Wilson Wilson, Dustin Ingram as Tallman, Farrah Mackenzie as Alice, Felisha Terrell as Hailey Alvez, Javon "Wanna" Walton as Grant, Jeanine Serralles as Colleen, Jessica Rothe as Samantha, John Cusack as Kevin Christie, Rainn Wilson as Michael Stearns, and Sasha Lane as Jessica Hyde.

Amazon's Utopia is based on the 2013 British series of the same name. Sasha Lane recently spoke out about her character, Jessica Hyde and how she fits into the series. "For Jessica this is not just a comic, it's real life," Lane says. "It's what she's been running from and towards. She's trying to save her dad from it, and she'll use whoever she can to get to him." Lane's Jessica character is the protagonist of the story, even though she really only wants to save her missing father.

For Gillian Flynn, making Utopia came with some pretty hefty challenges. "How do I make this new?" Flynn says she asked herself. The British series has been hailed by fans, so there is already a lot to live up to. But, she ended up finding her way, and it may throw some fans of the original series off. Flynn had this to say.

"I'm a huge fan of all those conspiracy thrillers that came out after Watergate. All of [the British Utopia] plays very sleekly. I wanted mine to play bumpy, dirty, raw, real-like you're walking on the gum on the sidewalk and smelling the garbage in the alley."

Utopia doesn't premiere on Amazon until this fall, but the trailer should give prospective viewers and fans of the original a decent idea of what the new take on the source material is all about. Luckily, they were able to complete principal photography late last year, so the series will arrive on time this fall, giving Amazon users something new to binge watch, which is welcomed at this point in time. You can check out the trailer for Amazon's Utopia above, thanks to the Amazon Prime Youtube channel. You can also watch the [email protected] panel below.