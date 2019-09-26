Lucasfilm has released a brand new Star Wars trailer for Vader Immortal Episode II. This VR series was previewed at Star Wars Celebration, with Episode I released shortly thereafter. Those fans who have taken a trip deep into a galaxy far, far away with the Oculus have been able to dive deep into Darth Vader's castle on Mustafar. As we can see in this latest trailer, the action is going to be ramped up in this new episode. Namely, in the form of a four-armed rancor.

Vader Immortal Episode II will allow players to learn more about the mysterious Black Bishop, who was introduced in the previous installment. We'll also get a look at the ruins of the Corvaxian Fortress, and gain a powerful and ancient weapon called the protosaber, which is teased in the footage. But the action largely focuses on the face-to-face encounter with the new rancor, which has been dubbed the Darkghast. Overall, this looks like an impressive, immersive experience for hardcore fans. Alyssa Finley, senior producer on the project had this to say in a statement.

"One of virtual reality's unique strengths is the power of presence, the ability to be transported to a different world and form connections with exciting characters you've previously only seen on a screen. At its core, Vader Immortal offers players the chance to explore one central question: What would it be like to step into the Star Wars galaxy, and learn firsthand about Darth Vader's mysterious plans?"

Aside from the canon story being told in Vader Immortal, one of the key components of the VR experience is the lightsaber training feature. Lightsaber Dojo II is poised to dive even deeper with this feature. Again, this is previewed in the trailer and it looks like a dream come true for any fan who has ever dreamt of wielding the weapon of choice of Force users in the galaxy. Supervisor of Experience Design Jose Perez III had this to say in a statement.

"Using only a single button, you will be able to use the Force to stun, pick up, and fling your opponents across the arena. You can even attack enemies from a distance by throwing your lightsaber at them. It's seriously awesome."

One item of note with the series is Scott Lawrence, who provides the voice of Darth Vader. Even though it's not James Earl Jones, Lawrence captures the character rather convincingly. The series also features former Saturday Night Live favorite Maya Rudolph as the droid ZO-E3, who we can see cracking wise in the trailer. This is just the second installment in what will ultimately be a trilogy, so we've got one more episode to look forward to after this. Vader Immortal Episode II is available now for the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the ILMxLAB YouTube Channel for yourself.