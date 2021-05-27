Top Gun and Batman Forever star Val Kilmer is at the center of a new, intimate documentary. Dubbed Val, the project is produced by A24 and was recently acquired by Amazon Studios in the U.S. and Latin America. It is directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo, though Kilmer was personally heavily involved with the documentary, which includes a mix of behind-the-scenes footage and various interviews to help tell the actor's story.

"At least once a day for years I looked around and got this bittersweet feeling that there are a thousand reasons that this project could've been shipwrecked," Val Kilmer told THR in a statement. "I mean, what could a film look like of a man filming himself, sometimes daily, years at a time? It is unimaginable that this movie actually could've ever come to light without the partnership of my dear friends, Leo and Ting, and my producing partners."

Val is the first in a planned series of documentaries in the works at A24 under the guidance of Ben Cotner. A logline for the Kilmer documentary reads: "This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man."

"Filmmakers Leo Scott and Ting Poo have a unique, cutting-edge style and artistry, weaving together never-before-seen footage into a beautiful, raw story about this renowned and celebrated actor, artist and man," Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said in a statement. "We're excited to work with Val and the A24 team on their first produced documentary feature and to share this unprecedented film with audiences."

Of the arduous editing process, Kilmer added: "Tireless hours of editing and endless emotions with each new cut! I couldn't be more proud to share this with the world!"

For four decades, Kilmer has been documenting his own life as he navigated his career as an actor, accumulating thousands of hours of footage. This dates all the way back to making home movies with a 16mm camera with his brothers to footage taken from the sets of some of Kilmer's biggest projects, like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever.

Kilmer's health took a turn for the worse in recent years. Due to a two-year battle with throat cancer, the actor had undergone chemotherapy treatments along with a procedure on his trachea that has given him a raspy voice. Last year, Kilmer said he had since been cancer-free for four years, but he could only eat with a feeding tube after having multiple tracheotomies.

Val is produced by Boardwalk Pictures' Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, Ali Alborzi and Brad Koepenick alongside Scott of Cartel Films and Poo. A release date hasn't yet been set, but it's rumored that the doc could make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this summer. It will be released by Amazon Studios later this year as well. Fans can also look forward to catching Kilmer back on the big screen when Top Gun: Maverick premieres in theaters on Nov. 19. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.