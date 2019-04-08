Shout! Factory has officially announced release date details and a fresh trailer for the North American debut of the popular overseas crime-fighting smash hit, Valentine: The Dark Avenger.

Batavia City is a metropolitan jewel ... but one increasingly tarnished in the face of rising crime. Amidst the chaotic onslaught of robbery and violence, a hero rises! On May 14, 2019, Shout! Factory Home Entertainment will unleash August Pestol's crime-fighting actioneer Valentine: The Dark Avenger on Blu-ray, DVD, digital, and major VOD platforms. Full of punch and slick action-fighting sequences, this film stars Estelle Linden, Matthew Settle, and Arie Dagienkz. Delivering a visceral thrill-ride, Valentine: The Dark Avenger is a must-have for superhero and action movie fans, collectors, and word cinema enthusiasts. Pre-order is available now at ShoutFactory.com

City of Batavia has been infested with robbery and violence. Srimaya, a waitress at a café, dreams of a glamorous life as an actress. A chance meeting with a film director and his assistant leads to a life-changing series of events for Srimaya, as they take her on a thrilling adventure that finds the waitress-turned-actress transforming into the person Batavia City needs and deserves most: the consummate kick-ass superhero! Taking to the streets as "Valentine," she becomes a role model to the people of Batavia, and a foil to the city's lowlifes and ne'er-do-wells. But when a sinister masked villain emerges from the shadows of the night, Srimaya realizes that all of her vigilante exploits were a mere dress rehearsal for the ultimate showdown!

Related: Studio Ponoc's Modest Heroes Hits Blu-ray This June

Packed with high-octane action and martial arts Valentine: The Dark Avenger arrives on digital, blu-ray, DVD and on-demand on May 14th from Shout! Factory. Pre-order today.