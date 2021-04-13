Zack Snyder has just released a new Army of the Dead trailer for his Netflix heist movie, and a roaring zombie tiger appears to be the breakout star. Featuring a strong ensemble cast led by Dave Bautista, there are tons for zombie movie fans to be excited about in the trailer. Perhaps the biggest takeaway that most fans are left talking about is the partially decayed tiger --- who's apparently named Valentine.

"Valentine the zombie tiger! I LOVE HIM," one fan excitedly writes.

"lstg if something happens to Valentine the Zombie tiger, we riot," another tweet reads.

Another fan tweeted: "If anything happens to Valentine, the zombie tiger, i will set up camp in zack snyder's mentions. I will become the 'Charlie Hunnam...will it be Green Lantern?' guy."

"Smart zombies in Army of the Dead!? A zombie TIGER!? Okay. I'm instantly 100% more excited than I already was," writes someone else. "This one can't get here soon enough."

"I'm not a huge zombie movie fan, but god damn does #ArmyOfTheDead look fantastic," says someone else. "A thrill ride heist movie involving a diverse cast of characters, intelligent and fast zombies, a zombie QUEEN...& Valentine the Zombie Tiger. May 21st can't get there fast enough."

Another fan is wondering if Valentine's appearance means a certain Tiger King star will also show up with a tweet that reads: "Would be cool if there was a zombie Joe Exotic along with zombie tiger in #ArmyOfTheDead."

And while praising Valentine, another fan admits he was already on board once he saw the King of Rock 'n Roll. "The star of this is probably the zombie tiger, but I personally became 100% onboard when I saw the undead Elvis impersonator," the fan tweets.

Introducing a zombie tiger shows that Snyder is willing to make his undead much more dangerous in Army of the Dead. Back in Snyder's first zombie movie, 2003's Dawn of the Dead remake, animals appeared to be immune to the virus. The survivors even took advantage of this by having a dog traverse safely through hordes of zombies to carry supplies. The good news for those survivors is that undead animals were not something they needed to worry about.

As it is in Army of the Dead, only birds are immune to the zombie virus. Not only would this have made zoos particularly dangerous, but it also helps to turn Las Vegas much more terrifying with zombified show tigers now on the prowl. For as frightening as the beast looks, the concept clearly has filmgoers very intrigued as well, so it would appear that changing the rules of the virus and bringing in a freaking zombie tiger was a stroke of genius for Zack Snyder.

Army of the Dead follows a group of mercenaries planning a casino heist in a zombie-filled Las Vegas. The movie stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Garret Dillahunt, Hiroyuki Sanada, and more. The movie will be released on Netflix on May 21, 2021. The new trailer comes to us from Zack Snyder on Twitter.