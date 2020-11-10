At the start of 2020, Vin Diesel starred in the movie adaptation of the Valiant Comics series Bloodshot. The film received mixed reviews and poor box office sales, putting a damper on the prospect of more Valiant Comics characters appearing on the big screen in new films. Still, Dan Mintz, who is the Entertainment Creative Head at DMG Entertainment, the parent company of Valiant Entertainment, told CBR that the Valiant Comics Cinematic Universe is still being developed. And it was announced earlier this week that Bloodshot 2 is officially happening with Vin Diesel.

"We're working really hard to avoid [licensing issues] and I think for us, though, the connected cinematic universe is yet to come. That'll be rolled out after all of this, I think you can't really control what studios do, you have to do your own thing. But I definitely think that the ability to take control and take the wheel like Marvel and DC, and connect the characters, it's really difficult for anyone to do it except [us]. You have to know the material so well and understand how it has to happen. I think Valiant really has to do that, it's a big push for us, but we really love working with these studio partners. They're really great and excited about this content and these stories and how relevant they are."

Most people credit the explosive success of 2008's Iron Man with kickstarting the MCU. But in the same year that Robert Downey Jr. quipped his way into the hearts of audiences as Tony Stark, there was The Incredible Hulk, which was not as well-received by the audience. Still, the MCU was able to get over the failure of that movie and go on to establish a dominant franchise. Mintz believes Valiant Comics has what it takes to reach the same heights of success.

"The reality is, the fact that Paramount was so engaged to go and get that shows how much people want this. It was very validating moment, setting up at two studios already before the first film came out, is very rare so we're very fortunate."

Even the so-called failure of Bloodshot at the box office has been called into question, due to the fact that cinema halls were forced to shut down in the middle of the film's run in theaters. In fact, Mintz hinted that we may be getting a Bloodshot sequel soon, with the news being later confirmed this past week.

"I think [Bloodshot] was very successful in that respect, a lot of people saw it and it did very well in the post-release rollout but you can't use the same evaluation process, pre-[lockdown], to this. [Are] Vin Diesel and all those people going to still continue? Yes, because it did so well and the response to it has been so well, it's just that the response has been in a non-transparent environment, as opposed to a transparent environment like box office numbers."

Directed by Dave Wilson with a script by Eric Heisserer and Jeff Wadlow, Bloodshot stars Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce, and Toby Kebbell. The film is available for purchase and rental on home video. This latest Valiant news comes from ComicBook Resources.