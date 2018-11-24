Tessa Thompson believes that Valkyrie would win in a fight against Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger. The duo are out promoting Creed 2 and were asked to interview each other with some fan questions. Thompson and Jordan have a good time reading each other the questions, and we learn a little about them in the process. For instance, Jordan doesn't know the words to Survivor's hit song "Eye of the Tiger," but he knows how the melody of the song goes, which Thompson finds to be a little weird.

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie from Thor: Ragnarok is a total badass, who was able to give Thor a run for his money. Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger from Black Panther is another awesome character, who easily defeated T'Challa during their first real battle. However, unlike Valkyrie, Killmonger appears to have died at the end of Black Panther. This is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so anything is possible, including a battle between Valkyrie and Killmonger. When asked who would win in a fight, Jordan didn't even get the whole question out before Thompson blurted out "Valkyrie."

Michael B. Jordan asked Tessa Thompson if she wanted to think about her answer, but she had already made up her mind. While we'll more than likely never see Valkyrie take on Killmonger, it would be a good match up, which would probably be very close. We'll have to see if Thompson shows up in Avengers 4 to give us more of an idea of what Valkyrie can do, though she was able to take down Thor pretty easily with a couple of adult beverages in her system. On second thought, Valkyrie would probably win.

Since Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson are out promoting Creed 2, they asked each other about things pertaining to the movie. Thompson was asked to describe Sylvester Stallone in three words, to which she replied, "mischievous, dedicated, and innovator." Jordan agreed with all three words that she chose. Thompson then asked which movie was harder for Jordan to train for, Creed or the sequel. Jordan revealed that the first one was the hardest and noted that the sequel was easier because he was coming off of Black Panther, where he gained even more muscle. The actor is slightly bigger in Creed 2, thanks to the intense workout routines for his MCU debut.

Michael B. Jordan was also asked about Killmonger's armor in Black Panther, noting that he didn't think that it was directly influenced by Vegeta's armor in Dragon Ball Z, like most fans originally thought. Both Ryan Coogler and Jordan are big anime fans, so it was easy to see the correlation. However, Jordan does not believe that it is a direct homage. Creed 2 is currently in theaters and hopefully we'll see Tessa Thompson reprise her role as the mighty Valkyrie in the upcoming Avengers 4. You can watch the interview between Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan below, thanks to the IGN YouTube channel.