A Nicolas Cage classic is coming to digital for the first time ever. MGM has released 1983's teen comedy Valley Girl across all digital platforms starting today. The movie, directed by Martha Coolidge, originally arrived in theaters just shy of 37 years ago and marked one of Cage's first starring roles in a movie. While it has been available on DVD and Blu-ray for some time, the digital release provides viewers stuck at home with a new way to revisit the 80s classic.

Social distancing orders, which will be in place, at the very least, until the beginning of May, but likely much longer, have forced movie lovers to comb streaming services for new viewing options. And with movie theaters closed for the foreseeable future, on-demand rentals and purchases have become the go-to method for picking up something new to watch. With that, MGM decided now would be the perfect time to bring this movie into modern times with a widespread digital release.

Valley Girl, which stars Nicolas Cage, Deborah Foreman, Michelle Meyrink, Elizabeth Daily, Cameron Dye and Michael Bowen, is available through most major digital retailers now, including Amazon Prime, iTunes, FandangoNOW, Google Play, Vudu and others. Prices may vary from retailer to retailer, but the going rate seems to be $3.99 to rent or $9.99 to purchase. It also appears that the price doesn't fluctuate for an HD or SD purchase/rental, which can often be the case.

Studios are struggling right now as every facet of the movie business is trying to find a way to press through these unprecedented and uncertain times. MGM recently had to delay the release of No Time to Die, the latest James Bond movie that was expected to be a major box office hit, until at least November. MGM, and other studios, are getting creative with ways to bring in much-needed revenue during the shutdown. Exploring the wealth of titles that already exist in a studio's library is certainly one way to go about doing that.

Valley Girl, for those who haven't seen it, centers on Julie Richman (Deborah Foreman), a teen who is steeped in the excessive, pink-clad culture of the San Fernando Valley, alongside her self-centered boyfriend, Tommy (Michael Bowen). However, one fateful night at a party, Julie falls for an edgy Hollywood punk named Randy (Nicolas Cage). Thus begins an unlikely romance. Julie finds herself at a crossroads, torn between fitting in with her superficial friends and embracing a more non-conformist lifestyle. Does she stay with Tommy? Or risk it with Randy?

The movie was received well by critics in its day and did quite well for itself financially. Working from a budget of just $350,000, it earned $17 million at the box office and has had a long second life on home video. Valley Girl is available to rent or purchase now from Vudu, or one's digital retailer of choice.