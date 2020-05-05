America is in the early stages of reopening business, but some are still apprehensive about venturing outside the home. While movie theaters remain closed in most parts of the U.S. outside a handful of independently owned venues in Georgia and Texas, Drive-In Movie Theaters have remained operational through this crisis. And some smaller studios have been gaining a lot of attention for releasing new movies in these venues. This weekend, Orion Classics is bringing their Valley Girl remake to Drive-Ins starting Friday, May 8th.

The Valley Girl remake is actually a musical retelling of the original '80s classic, putting a new spin on an old teen comedy. Jessica Rothe headlines this mix of hot music and cool '80s vibes. We have a new sneak peek and a music video, which were released this week in anticipation of the movie's big Digital and Drive-In theater debut.

Orion Classics has released a bitchin' new clip from Valley Girl - the musical adaptation of the classic 1983 hit film. The clip is slice of colorful nostalgia showing Julie (Jessica Rothe) and her friends (Chloe Bennet, Ashleigh Murray & Jessie Ennis) as they gossip, giggle and hang out at the mall.

Julie (Jessica Rothe) is the ultimate '80s Valley Girl. A creative free spirit; Julie's time is spent with her best friends shopping at the Galleria mall and making plans for senior prom. That is, until she falls hard for Randy (Joshua Whitehouse), a Sunset Strip punk rocker, who challenges everything the Valley and Julie stand for. Despite push-back from friends and family, Julie must break out of the safety of her world to follow her heart and discover what it really means to be a Valley Girl.

Valley Girl is directed by Emmy Award-winner Rachel Lee Goldenberg (A Deadly Adoption, "Between Two Ferns"); written by Amy Talkington; and produced by Matt Smith (Rim of the World) and Steven J. Wolfe (500 Days of Summer).

Set to a rock 'n roll '80s soundtrack produced by legendary Harvey Mason, Jr. with dance numbers by choreographer Mandy Moore, Valley Girl is a musical adaptation of the classic 1983 hit film that changed American teenage life forever. Valley Girl also stars Mae Whitman, Rob Huebel, Judy Greer, Alicia Silverstone and Camila Morrone. The press release leaves out Logan Paul. Perhaps for good reason. The movie was originally set to be released in the summer of 2018. But after Logan Paul made headlines for a very controversial Suicide Forest video, the movie was indefinitely shelved. Paul hasn't been completley cut out of the promotions for the movie. He can still be seen in the trailer and music video. Valley Girl will be available in Select Drive-Ins and on Digital on May 8, 2020!