Remakes of properties from the 1980s have been red hot for some time now, and they continue to come thick and fast. Next on the list is the remake of the 1983 teen romantic comedy Valley Girl, for which we now have a brand new, toe-tapping trailer.

Just after announcing the original Valley Girl is coming to Digital for the first time ever, Orion Classics has now released the debut trailer for the upcoming musical remake, along with a poster and a few first-look images for Valley Girl. This new take is a musical adaptation of the classic 1983 hit movie that changed American teenager's lives forever, all set to a rock 'n roll '80s soundtrack, of course, so, get ready for what has been described as the 'awesomest' love story ever told.

The trailer is brimming with the sorts of bright pastel colors, sunny skies and neon lights that you would expect, with Jessica Rothe proving once again to be a charming, likable, endearing lead. Whilst the original Valley Girl, which was directed by Martha Coolidge and starred the one and only Nicolas Cage, as well as Deborah Foreman, Michelle Meyrink, Elizabeth Daily, Cameron Dye, and Michael Bowen, was liked by critics at the time, switching things up to an upbeat musical looks like a great way to go with this coming-of-age teen tale.

Valley Girl centers on Julie, played by Happy Death Day's Jessica Rothe, who is the ultimate '80s Valley Girl. A creative free spirit; Julie's time is spent with her best friends shopping at the Galleria mall and making plans for senior prom. That is until she falls hard for Randy, played by Poldarks Josh Whitehouse, a Sunset Strip punk rocker, who challenges everything the Valley and Julie stand for. Despite push-back from friends and family, Julie must break out of the safety of her world to follow her heart and discover what it really means to be a Valley Girl.

Set to a rock 'n roll '80s soundtrack that is sure to transport audiences back to the beloved era of shoulder pads and big hair, which is being produced by the legendary Harvey Mason, Jr. with dance numbers by choreographer Mandy Moore, Valley Girl is a musical adaptation of the classic 1983 hit movie that isn't just another bad remake, instead trying something new with the material.

Directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, Valley Girl boasts a pretty impressive cast that alongside Rothe and Whitehouse includes Jessie Ennis, Ashleigh Murray, Chloe Bennet, Logan Paul, Mae Whitman, Mario Revolori, Rob Huebel, Judy Greer, Alicia Silverstone, and Camila Morrone. The Valley Girl remake was shelved in the wake of Logan Paul posting a suicide forest video, so this has actually been sitting on a shelf long enough for people to forget that happened.

Valley Girl is directed by Emmy Award-winner Rachel Lee Goldenberg of A Deadly Adoption, and Between Two Ferns and has been written by Amy Talkington. Valley Girl will be produced by Matt Smith who in the past has produced Rim of the World as well as several of the Step Up movies, alongside 500 Days of Summer's Steven J. Wolfe.

Valley Girl is all set to be made available on Digital on May 8, 2020, and looks like a delightful piece of cheerful cinematic escapism. This comes to us courtesy of Orion Pictures.