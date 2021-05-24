Julie Plec, co-creator of The Vampire Diaries franchise, has received a green light from Peacock, to create and run an adaptation of Richelle Mead's famous novel, Vampire Academy. Plec will have her long-time collaborator, Marguerite Maclyntre on board to execute the straight-to-series order on Vampire Academy for the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service platform. Plec would also serve as the executive producer on the show, which is a part of her new deal with Universal Television.

"When I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make and my immediate answer was Vampire Academy"

Vampire Academy would be one of Julie Plec's many stints at a vampire-themed television production, who has previously created The Vampire Diaries and its spin-offs The Originals and Legacies, all of which were broadcast on The CW. Besides, Plec is currently involved in the sci-fi drama, Roswell, New Mexico, in which she serves as executive producer and directed the pilot.

Vampire Academy is another teenage vampire story, that fits in a young-adult fantasy-cum-paranormal drama genre. The story combines themes of aristocracy, adventure, romance, and drama to form a thrilling plotline, which has been largely appreciated by readers across the globe. The original Vampire academy story is spanned across six novels, the first of which was published in 2007. The series of novels have then further continued with a spin-off of series six more books, titled Bloodlines.

Vampire Academy follows Rose Hathaway, a half human-half vampire (called Dhampirs) teenager who is training to be a life-long guardian of her pure vampire (called Morois) friend, Lisa Dragomir, who hails from a royal bloodline. The novel follows their time in the eponymous academy where they train and study, as threats from the outside world posed by blood-thirsty Strigois lurk over them and their friends.

Commenting on the project, Universal TV president, Erin Underhill said, "We are very excited to see Julie's ambitious and creative vision of this distinct world come to life, and can't wait to share the series with Peacock viewers. I have no doubt fans will love what she's cooked up."

He also added how Vampire Academy is a perfect combination of genres to cater to Peacock's audience and how Julie Plec is the right person for the job, "From The Vampire Diaries to The Originals, Julie has mastered captivating audiences with memorable characters, compelling storylines and delicious escapism, Vampire Academy delivers them all!"

Vampire Academy was previously adapted into a feature film, which featured an all-young cast including Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry, Danila Kozlovsky, Dominic Sherwood, Cameron Monaghan, with Olga Kurylenko and Gabriel Byrne. The film, directed by Mark Waters was a box-office disaster and a critical failure, which resulted in the cancellation of the planned franchise. Don Murphy and Susan Montford, who produced the 2014 film adaptation will return to produce the television series as well.

Vampire Academy will begin with a ten-episode series with Julie Plecand Maclyntre as showrunners. The series would adapt from the first novel in the series, which goes by the same name and will premiere on Peacock at a yet undecided date. This news arrives from the Hollywood Reporter.