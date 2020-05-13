AMC Networks has landed the rights to Ann Rice's literary works. The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches will now get new adaptations across the company's various channels and streaming platforms. Both TV shows and new movies are on the table, as AMC looks to capitalize on a major win in the intellectual property department.

According to a new report. AMC now controls the "comprehensive" rights to the works of Anne Rice. This includes all 18 books between the two series, which have sold more than 150 million copies worldwide. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it was previously reported that Rice and her team were seeking between $30 and $40 million. Rice had this to say about the new deal in a statement.

"It's always been my dream to see the worlds of my two biggest series united under a single roof so that filmmakers could explore the expansive and interconnected universe of my vampires and witches. That dream is now a reality, and the result is one of the most significant and thrilling deals of my long career."

While no specific projects were announced yet, it's said that AMC will, in addition to producing movie and TV projects for its stable of networks, will look to make external licensing deals. Hulu had previously been developing a TV series based on The Vampire Chronicles, but the project fell apart at the streaming service in December of last year. Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, had this to say in a statement.

"There is no shortage of content in today's competitive environment, but proven IP that has captivated millions of fans around the world is something very special and rare, and that is what Anne Rice has created. These remarkable stories and characters are massive in their appeal and we are privileged to take over stewardship of these legendary works and collaborate with a talent like Rolin Jones to find ways for new generations of fans to experience these worlds."

Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice are set to serve as executive producers on all of the shows and movies made under the new deal. Rolin Jones will be involved in developing the projects or AMC. Jones recently signed on an overall deal with AMC Studios. Some notable titles in Rice's library include Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat and The Witching Hour.

Movie adaptations of the author's work have happened in the past. Interview With the Vampire, starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, was released in 1994. Queen of the Damned, which starred Aaliyah, was released in 2002. This will mark the first time that either book series has been adapted for TV. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via. Variety.