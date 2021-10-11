Comic book and action figure fans take note, adding to the many 6-inch figures currently available for pre-order are three feisty females from the pages of Dynamite comics and they are coming packing a host of accessories and are articulated to the point that there is no end of the poses and scenes they can be positioned into for toy photography, stop-motion videos and more. Vampirella, Red Sonja and Purgatori are amazingly detailed, deadly and dynamically designed to almost bring the original comic appearances to life in your hand.

Coming from Executive Replicas, the figure are the latest in a line of quite niche action figures which retail for around $62.99 each, which for this kind of figure aimed at adult collectors and toy photographers rather than cheaper children's toys is pretty much a standard price. As opposed to the likes of NECA, Super7 and Beast Kingdom, who have captured and are churning out figures from Disney movies, 80s kids shows and other big franchises, Executive Replicas tend to stick with much more specialist figures and their current catalogue includes action figures from the movie Heavy Metal, 2001: A Space Odyssey and even the 1927 movie Metropolis.

Their latest additional line up with these official descriptions.

Vampirella: "When a spaceship from Earth crash lands on the dying planet Drakulon, the remaining dying inhabitants, the Vampiri, sends Vampirella to investigate to find the pilots from Earth have blood flowing through their veins; blood which at one point in time flowed in rivers through Drakulon but now has stopped flowing, causing the inhabitants to die off. Vampirella is able to pilot the spaceship back to Earth where she becomes a "good" vampire, and devotes her energy to ridding our world of the evil vampires." The figure comes with multiple hands, a bat minion, a ritual knife and a removable fabric cape.

Red Sonja: "Red Sonja - outlaw, mercenary, warrior and queen. After escaping her bloody origin, she hunted the wilderlands of Hyrkania, theived the streets and palaces of Pah-Disha, sold her sword on battlefields from Koth to Aquilonia, and liberated countless mugs of ale from barrels throughout the Hyborean world. Red Sonja slew the king who tried to posses her and freed the world from the dark sourcery of Kulan Gathe. Forced to flee her homeland, she rode west across the Turanian Steppes and into the shadowed mists of legendry." Red Sonja comes with multiple hands, a broad sword and battle axe.

Purgatori: "Born into slavery in ancient Egypt, in the time of the Pharaohs, Sakkara met an ancient vampire named Rath, who transformed her into the deadly and powerful Purgatori. Now, the deadly Sorceress straddles the line between good and evil in the never-ending battle of CHAOS! On Earth." Purgatori comes with multiple hands and battle sword.

All of these figures are available from usual outlets, with pre-orders open until 15th November and a target delivery date of July 2022. Obviously like most of these types of collectors once the pre-order date passes, expect to pay more the original price on the second hand market.