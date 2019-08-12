Prepare for the dawn. On September 24, 2019, Scream Factory proudly presents the definitive release of John Carpenter's Vampires on Blu-ray. The fang-baring film directed by the legendary John Carpenter is presented in this stacked collector's edition release, featuring brand-new interviews with John Carpenter, Sandy King Carpenter, Greg Nicotero, Gary B. Kibbe, James Woods, Thomas Ian Griffith and Tim Guinee.

"Forget everything you've ever heard about vampires," warns Jack Crow (James Woods), the leader of Team Crow, a relentless group of mercenary vampire slayers. When Master Vampire Valek (Thomas Ian Griffith) decimates Jack's entire team, Crow and the sole team survivor, Montoya (Daniel Baldwin), set out in pursuit. Breaking all the rules, Crow and Montoya take one of Valek's victims hostage - a beautiful but unlucky prostitute (Sheryl Lee). She is the sole psychic link to Valek and they use her to track down the leader of the undead. As Valek nears the climax of his 600-year search for the Berziers Cross, Jack and the new Team Crow do everything possible to prevent him from possessing the only thing that can grant him and all the vampires the omnipotent power to walk the world in daylight.

John Carpenter's Vampires blu-ray special features:

• NEW Time to Kill Some Vampires - an interview with composer/director John Carpenter, producer Sandy King Carpenter and cinematographer Garry B. Kibbe

• NEW The First Vampire - an interview with actor Thomas Ian Griffith

• NEW Raising the Stakes - an interview with special effects artist Greg Nicotero

• NEW Padre - an interview with actor Tim Guinee

• Audio Commentary by composer/director John Carpenter

• Isolated Score

• Vintage Making of featurette

• Theatrical Trailer

• TV Spots

• Still Gallery

