We have a brand new trailer for Vampires Vs. the Bronx. This is set to be part of Netflix's "Netflix and Chills" lineup for Halloween. The streaming service has a bundle of original movies and TV shows coming our way for the spooky season, which should help since many of the typical, annual activities will likely not be happening in 2020. In this case, we have a new vampire flick that sees a group of teenagers going toe-to-toe with the bloodsucking undead creatures. But there is also some clear-cut social commentary going on here as well.

The trailer opens with Gloria, played by Imani Lewis, streaming live from her corner of the Bronx. She marvels at a young man who is just trying to "save the neighborhood," while also questioning the number of missing person flyers that have been posted across her borough. We quickly learn that these missing people are the result vampires who've invaded this iconic section of New York City. A group of young kids take it upon themselves to eradicate the threat. Beyond the kids vs. vampires angle, there is also some commentary on gentrification layered in. It's not at all subtle, as the mostly Black neighborhood is being invaded by white, bloodsucking vampires who are in the real estate game.

Oz Rodriguez is in the director's chair, working from a screenplay he co-wrote with Blaise Hemingway. Rodriguez previously worked on Saturday Night Live, as well as A.P. Bio. This will serve as his feature directorial debut. SNL head Lorne Michaels is on board as a producer along with Erin David. Hemingway previously wrote Playmobil: The Movie and is also on board to write the Settlers of Catan adaptation. He also wrote the upcoming Cliffored the Big Red Dog movie, which is currently set to arrive next year.

Vampires vs. The Bronx, rather simply, centers on a group of young friends from the Bronx fight to save their neighborhood from a band of vampires. The cast includes Jaden Michael, Gerald W. Jones III, Gregory Diaz IV, Sarah Gadon, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Shea Whigham, Coco Jones, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez, Chris Redd, Vladimir Caamano, Jeremie Harris, Adam David Thompson, Judy Marte, Richard Bekins and Zoe Saldana.

In addition to the trailer, a new poster for the movie has been released, which we've also included for you to check out. The Netflix and Chills lineup also includes the recently released The Babysitter: Killer Queen. It also will feature Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween, A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight and the Rebecca remake, which stars Armie Hammer and Lily James. Plus, on the series side, we have The Haunting of Bly Manor and new episodes Unsolves Mysteries, among other things. So there will be plenty to keep horror fans busy from now through the end of October. Vampires vs. The Bronx arrives on October 2 via the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.