It's not a trippy '60s flashback. Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram this weekend and posed for the mirror in a suit that takes fans back to when she was robbing restaurants to pay for her spring break vacation ala Spring Breakers. The Pucci design and colors coupled with a matching headscarf would make it hard to pick her out of a Woodstock line-up. However, her fans can't take their eyes off her rock hard abs. Captioned, "Loves a set."

It's nice to see Vanessa Hudgens squeezing in time for some R&R, because she has been quite a busy woman. She has to keep those vocal chords in shape when she's singing the national anthem for the Phoenix Suns before Game 5 of the NBA Finals, like she did Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

And those abs don't just happen; she definitely lived in the gym to prepare for her new dark comedy Asking for It.﻿ Her role as a tough member of an all-girl gang out for revenge requires a gal to be rumble-ready. The film follows a small town waitress, Joey, (Kiersey Clemons) who is sexually assaulted after a date with her old friend Mike (Casey Cott). She befriends a mysterious stranger called Regina (Alexandra Shipp) who introduces her to The Cherry Bombers, an all femme gang including Beatrice (Vanessa Hudgens), Lily (Leslie Stratton), Sal (Radha Mitchell), Jett (Leyna Bloom), Angie (Lisa Yaro), Fala (Casey Camp-Horinek), and Rudy (Gabourey Sidibe). The themes harken back to the Harmony Korine classic Spring Breakers.

All suffering from past traumas, together they fight a misogynistic society by targeting violent frat boys, a corrupt police force of human traffickers led by Sheriff Morel (David Patrick Kelly), and the dangerous alt-right group MFM (Men's First Movement) headed by Mark Vanderhill (Ezra Miller). As Joey is drawn further into their chaotic world, Sal's old flame, Logan County Sheriff Vernon (Luke Hemsworth), investigates MFM, leading to a thrilling showdown.

Asking For It stars Kiersey Clemons, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Ezra Miller, Radha Mitchell, Gabourey Sidibe Casey Cott, Leslie Stratton, Casey Camp-Horinek, Leyna Bloom, Lisa Yaro, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Luke Hemsworth, David Patrick Kelly, Patricia Belcher, Eric Michael Cole, Dylan Flashner, Eamon O'Rourke and Randy Wayne. Asking For It was written and directed by Eamon O'Rourke. Watch in now on Amazon Prime.

Hudgens has also jumped into her next project with Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, a spin-off of Army of the Dead. The Netflix anime series will see many characters from Army of the Dead reprise their roles, like Baustita's Ward, Purnell's Kate Ward, Omari Hardwick's Vanderohe, Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters, and Ana de la Reguera's Cruz.

It will also feature the voice work of Christian Slater, Vanessa Hudgens, Harry Lennix, Ross Butler, Anya Chalotra, Jena Malone, and legendary voice-actor Nolan North. The story will show what their lives were like before and during the initial wave of the zombie outbreak and how they tried to save as many lives as possible. No release date has been set.