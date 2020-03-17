High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens has found herself in hot water following a series of videos posted to Instagram. The actress, like many others around the world, is currently practicing social distancing as a means to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Hudgens, however, downplayed the severity of the situation, suggesting that people dying is inevitable.
Vanessa Hudgens has posted several videos during her period of isolation. One, in particular, has garnered a great deal of negative attention on social media. In the video, Hudgens appears a bit out of it and is rambling about the possibility of this lockdown lasting until July. Hudgens said the following, which has resulted in widespread slamming of the actress on social media.
"Um, yeah, 'til July sounds like a bunch of bulls***. I'm sorry, but like, it's a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I'm like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable? I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now?"
All across Twitter, people were dragging the comments. To make matters worse, Vanessa Hudgens posted a second video in honor of St. Patrick's Day, in which, she said she wished "we were in a pub," as she then proceeded to sarcastically bring up the social lockdown again. In recent days, many people in the U.S. have chosen to ignore calls from government officials to practice social distancing, opting instead to go to bars or other crowded public gatherings.
As such, bans have been placed on bars and restaurants in many cities, with the White House recommending that gatherings of 10 or more people be avoided nationwide. Several people on Twitter suggested the 31-year-old actress may have been on drugs while making the comments. Vanessa Hudgens did make an apology via a different Instagram live video, but said that her comments were taken out of context.
"I realize that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It's a crazy time. it's a crazy, crazy, time, and I am at home and I am in lockdown and I hope that's what you guys are doing, too; in full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don't take this situation lightly by any means. Stay inside y'all."
2020 was shaping up to be a big year for Hudgens, as she starred in Bad Boys for Life alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, which grossed more than $400 million at the global box office. Hudgens, outside of the High School Musical series, is also known for her roles in movies such as Sucker Punch, Spring Breakers and Polar. Feel free to check out some of the collected reactions from Twitter, as well as the videos from Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram