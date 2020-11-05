A new trailer and poster for Jackie Chan's next venture, Vanguard, have now been released, giving us a glimpse at the action movie legend once again doing what he does best. As well as reuniting Chan with the kinds of high-kicking action that audiences love, the movie features a reunion between the star and director Stanley Tong. Vanguard marks their ninth collaboration, with the pair having brought audiences such Jackie Chan classic as Rumble in the Bronx and First Strike.

Vanguard follows the titular covert security company, which stands as the last hope of survival for an accountant after he is targeted by the world's deadliest mercenary organization. The movie sees Jackie Chan and his team globe-trotting from London to Dubai and everywhere in between, throwing the now 66-year-old star into all manner of car chases, shootouts and fist fights.

The trailer features a peek at the kind of high stakes action sequences that you would expect, which grow increasingly more ridiculous as they move from land to sea to air. Vanguard also stars Yang Yang, Ai Lun, Mu Qimiya, Xu Ruohan, and Zhu Zhengting alongside Chan.

Director Stanley Tong is very excited for audiences to see the movie in theaters saying, "My latest action movie Vanguard is coming out on Nov. 20 in the cinema. We filmed in 9 cities across 5 countries, London, Dubai, Zambia, India, and China. We've experienced so much during this production. Each time I work with Jackie, we are always trying to impress our audience with the best picture and idea. Especially this time, we put a lot of innovation in it. I hope the North American audiences enjoy it. And, I'm so happy to be partnering with Gravitas for the release."

"Upon my first viewing of Vanguard, I instantly became attracted to its big, fun, escapism that reminded me of those globe-trotting action adventures we are all so familiar with," added Cameron Moore, Gravitas Ventures Senior Manager, Theatrical Distribution. "The scope of this film is phenomenal, and the fact that it was filmed on location over land, air, and sea makes it a must-watch entertainment on the biggest screen possible. Vanguard is a film that fills a Fall action-adventure vacancy, with the legendary screen icon Jackie Chan at the forefront. I can't wait for North American audiences to see this film."

Jackie Chan has been a staple of the action movie genre for decades, with the big screen icon recently revealing why he has shied away from Western cinema in recent years. He began by first stipulating that he "never left America," before revealing that he just could not "find the right script," and felt he had been typecast stating that "received so many scripts, but the role is... a cop from Hong Kong!"

Vanguard looks like the perfect vehicle for Jackie Chan and should provide audiences with the kind of heart pounding escapism that they have been craving. Gravitas Ventures is planning a wide theatrical release of Vanguard in the U.S. and Canada including drive-ins and IMAX theaters on November 20, 2020. You can watch the trailer over on FilmSelect Trailer's YouTube channel.