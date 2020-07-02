Vanilla Ice and DaBaby are set to perform at separate events to celebrate the 4th of July weekend. Live concerts have been put on hold since the middle of March, due to current events. Much like the movie industry, summer is usually the time for concerts and festivals, though 2020 has made sure nothing is the usual. As more and more cities across the nation go on lockdown again, Vanilla Ice and DaBaby are attempting to bring live concerts back.

Vanilla Ice is performing in Austin, Texas on Friday. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper is calling his show The Independence Day Throwback Beach Party and it is being held at the Emerald Point Bar & Grill. The capacity is set to 2,500 guests and tickets are going from $25 to $300. Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered all bars to shut down for a second time this week, but the venue Vanilla Ice has chosen gets a pass because it is technically a restaurant, though it has a huge outdoor spot for shows. Ice had this to say.

"The 90s were the best. We didn't have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers. We had 5.0's, blockbuster, Beavis and Butthead, Wayne's World, Chris Tucker, and Jackie Chan. And Mortal Kombat is still better than Fortnite but we got out of the house, We danced, we invented house parties in the 90s. The last of the great decades."

North Carolina rapper DaBaby is playing a 4th Of July concert in Decatur, Georgia at Cosmopolitan. The event page is urging guests to pack their masks and claiming that social distancing will be enforced, though it is unclear how they will be able to do so. Like Texas, Georgia has seen a recent spike in cases, so this will be an interesting event, to say the least. It's unclear at this time how many people plan to attend and DaBaby has made no mention of the upcoming show on his social media feeds, as of this writing.

As for Vanilla Ice, it has already been reported that he is having a bit of trouble selling tickets to his event. Maybe a lot of fans would just rather watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The secret of the Ooze at home. As of last night (two days before the event), the venue had sold only 84 tickets. While the venue can hold up to 5,000, they decided to cut it down to 2,500 because of social distancing. However, since tickets sales are so slow, the venue is now claiming the capacity will be at 450.

Vanilla Ice is pumping his show on social media, while DaBaby seems to be avoiding backlash by not posting anything on his personal feeds. Whatever the case may be, the 90s are long gone and we're in the present right now, which is probably where Mr. Ice should be too if he'd like people to be able to see him perform in the future. At the very least, Vanilla Ice has the perfect opening song of his set, which is the final song on his To The Extreme album, "Having a Roni." Will he open with the beat boxing song? You can check out Vanilla Ice's Instagram post celebrating the 90s above. You can also check out a video that he posted this morning of him singing Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds," aka Everything is Going to Be Alright, below.