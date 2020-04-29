Director Quentin Tarantino has talked a lot over his career about movie ideas that never came to fruition, including his much-discussed Star Trek, and a follow-up to Kill Bill. One idea his most intriguing ideas though is that of a Vega Brothers movie.

The idea, of course, stemmed from the fact that both Michael Madsen's Reservoir Dogs character and John Travolta's Pulp Fiction character share the same surname. Well, now Michael Madsen has opened up about the idea and has even revealed a few details as to what the movie would have involved.

"We were supposed to be in Amsterdam, criminally. The picture was going to start out with the two of us being released from prison in different states. And we open up a club in Amsterdam."

The Vega Brothers not only share the same last name, but they both also have the same sort of style as well as a penchant for crime and violence. The suggested idea at the time was to make a spin-off to both of Tarantino's previous movies, establish the two characters as brothers, and pair them off, no doubt sending them on a very violent, sweary adventure.

It sounds like a pretty solid starting point, and really is something that could even happen now, even with both actors having aged, so long as Quentin Tarantino could somehow write around the fact that both characters died in their respective movies. Hey, the man has rewritten real-world history twice, why not rewrite the fictional history he himself created? It is highly doubtful that anyone would complain. They would be far too excited to finally see Madsen and Travolta side by side in The Vega Brothers movie.

The plan at the time was to have the movie be a prequel and set it long before the events of Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, but sadly this is no longer possible due to the amount of time that has passed. Unless of course, Tarantino wants to take a page out of Scorsese's book and implement radical de-aging technology. The point is, there are several solutions and ways that The Vega Brothers could still be brought to life.

Tarantino himself came up with a pretty offbeat solution to the aging of his stars, as described by Madsen.

"[Quentin Tarantino] had come up with this idea that it would be the twin brothers of Vic and Vincent, who met after the deaths of their siblings. It was very complicated, but when Quentin starts discussing an idea, it's very easy to go along with it."

So, rather than reprising their roles as Vic and Vincent Vega in the Vega Brothers movie, Michael Madsen and John Travolta would have instead played wholly new siblings in the Vega clan, and the twin brothers of the gangster characters who were killed in Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction. If anyone can make that work it's Quentin Tarantino.

This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.