Wild Eye has released a new clip from The VelociPastor ahead of its August home release. The Brendan Steere directed classic-in-the-making will be available on DVD and Digital August 13th on such platforms as iTunes, Comcast, Spectrum, Dish, Vudu, Amazon, Fandango, and Sling.

A Blu-ray release will follow September 17th. This is huge news for fans who haven't been able to get into a sold out screening of the cult smash hit over the past few months.

A trailer for The VelociPastor was released earlier this year and it teased a devastating family tragedy. When a priest travels to China to find deeper spirituality, he instead gains an ancient ability that allows him to turn into a dinosaur. At first, he is horrified by his newfound superpower, but a local prostitute convinces him to use his newfound gift to fight evil - and ninjas. Yes, the movie is as ridiculous as it sounds and it looks amazing for viewers who are into movies like The Room, Sharknado, Birdemic, and Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

As for how an idea like The VelociPastor becomes a reality, director Brendan Steere started it off as an accident. Like a lot of great movies, the seeds were planted for Steere's cult favorite completely by a lucky mistake. For some, they would've ignored the signs, but Steere decided to take it on and make it a full-length movie. He had this to say.

"Way back in 2010, I was trying to type Velociraptor into my phone, and it autocorrected to 'Veloci Pastor'. I was in film school at the time, at the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan, and I was like, 'That sounds like a movie to me!' So, for a class project, I made a short film of fake grindhouse trailers, and this was one of them. I was a sophomore in film school, all my videos on YouTube had something like 45 views, but this one blew up for me. I think it got like 45,000 views. So, I thought it could be a movie even way back then."

However, just because the idea for The VelociPastor sounded amazing to Brendan Steere, early adopters were not quick to jump on to fund his vision. Failed campaigns for KickStarter and GoFundMe were attempted, but people just didn't understand what Steere was trying to accomplish. Luckily, a family friend realized they were sitting on a potential goldmine. Steere explains.

"We ended up eventually funding it through a private investor that my friend's Mom happened to know. I just sent something over, and she responded four days later and fully funded us. We made the whole thing for $35,000 - that is shockingly low."

Since Brendan Steere didn't have a huge budget, he was limited in what he could do in terms of special effects. However, the director/writer admits he was always going to use as much practical effects as he could, pulling inspiration from one of his favorite directors, Guillermo del Toro. In the end, he made a wise choice. The VelociPastor stars Gregory James Cohan, Alyssa Kempinski, Daniel Steere, Yang Jiechang, Jesse Turits, Fernando Pacheco de Castro, and Aurelio Voltaire. You can check out the clip for the movie below, thanks to the OC Trailers YouTube channel.